A Brit in Belgorod Russia: Life Under Drones

What happens when drone warnings become part of everyday life—and people still have to go to work, buy groceries, and look after their families?

Subscribe to Ian on TG https://t.me/TheBelgorodBrit

In this full 47-minute interview, I’m joined by Ian, better known as The Belgorod Brit, to discuss his life in Belgorod, Russia, and his perspective on the war unfolding near his home.

Ian says he has lived in Belgorod for ten years. He teaches English, linguistics, culture, and history at a university, and shares commentary through his podcasts. What began as updates for friends during morning dog walks grew into a wider conversation about the war and its historical context.

Our conversation brings together my experience reporting near the front line and Ian’s account of living in a city where warnings, drones, and explosions have become familiar.

Below you can watch our long interview in Belgorod in 2024

Everyday life under pressure

In todays interview Ian describes shopping, meeting friends, and going to pub quizzes alongside frequent drone warnings. He explains how the danger affects small decisions, including whether to drive or take a bus, and how residents adapt to circumstances they once would have found unimaginable.

Subscribe to Ian on TG https://t.me/TheBelgorodBrit

But becoming accustomed to danger raises a difficult question: have conditions improved, or have people simply become used to them? Ian reflects on that uncertainty as he describes changes he has noticed around the city.

The psychological weight of drone warfare

We discuss how drones change the experience of war for civilians, soldiers, and journalists. The pressure extends beyond an attack itself: it is the uncertainty of where a threat might come from and when it might be over.

I explain why travelling to and from reporting locations can be mentally exhausting. Ian describes what that uncertainty feels like from his home and daily surroundings.

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Reporting, disagreement, and the bigger picture

Our conversation also covers Ian’s experience producing independent commentary, our differing views on aspects of the conflict, concerns about nuclear escalation, and the historical ideas he uses to understand events.

We discuss civilian suffering and the importance of resisting dehumanization. Ian’s observations and political interpretations are his own, and the interview gives us room to explore where our perspectives meet and where they differ.

As I say in the conversation, no single source has all the information. My aim is to bring you another perspective so you can compare accounts, ask questions, and reach your own conclusions.

Watch the full interview and tell me in the comments: which part of this conversation would you like us to explore further?

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Interview chapters

00:00 — Opening report

01:00 — Meet The Belgorod Brit

06:34 — Independent reporting

12:46 — Perspectives on war

21:45 — Nuclear risk and escalation

27:37 — History and the future

30:19 — Daily life in Belgorod

38:53 — Drones and psychological pressure

44:49 — Closing thoughts

46:52 — Final sign-off

Thank you to Ian for joining me and sharing his experience.

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