I’m Patrick Lancaster, and right now I’m reporting from a forward hospital of Russia’s Akhmat Special Forces, located near the front line of the Russia–Ukraine war.

This is not a place most journalists ever get to see — let alone film. It’s a frontline medical facility treating wounded Russian soldiers and foreign volunteers under constant threat from drones and artillery. I know this hospital personally. In a previous report, doctors here treated my own crushed hand after an injury near the front line.

But this time, I came here for another reason.

We received information that foreign fighters — particularly from Africa — are being treated here, fighting on the side of Russia. That alone directly contradicts what Western media repeatedly claims: that foreigners are not treated, are used as “cannon fodder,” or are simply discarded.

What I saw here tells a very different story.

A Hospital That Treats Everyone

The director of the hospital explained to me that this is one of the rear medical facilities of the 4th Akhmat Brigade. They treat not only special forces fighters, but anyone who arrives needing medical care — including foreigners.

“We don’t divide people by nationality,” he told me. “On my operating table, there is no nationality. There are no bad nations — only bad people.”

Since 2022, this hospital has treated wounded fighters from France, Italy, the United States, Africa, Asia, and many other places. Some were even fighting against Russia before being captured or wounded.

According to the medical staff, many foreign patients are shocked when they realize they are being treated humanely — fed, given medical care, and shown respect.

That reaction, the doctors say, comes from fear created by Western and Ukrainian propaganda.

Africans Fighting for Russia — I Met Them Face to Face

Inside the hospital, I met multiple African fighters who are currently serving in Russian units.

One of them, Abdula — call sign “Alpha” — is from Mali. He told me he came to Russia to fight and hopes to gain Russian citizenship. He’s been in Russia for three years. His wife is already here, studying. His parents remain in Mali.

Why did he come?

“Because here there is work,” he explained. “In Mali, there is work, but the salary is very low.”

He also described how French forces were in Mali for ten years without solving the security problems, and how things changed after Russian involvement.

Abdula was wounded by an FPV drone while delivering supplies. He described watching the drone circle overhead, trying to escape, firing at it, and then being hit by shrapnel in the shoulder and leg.

Despite the injury, he told me clearly: many Africans are coming here, and he believes economic reality is one of the biggest reasons.

“We Knew What We Were Coming For”

Another fighter I spoke with is from Zimbabwe. His name is Happy — call sign “Pitbull.” He previously worked as a nurse for over 12 years back home.

He told me he responded to recruitment advertisements offering work in Russia. He knew before arriving that he would be fighting.

“We weren’t fooled,” he said. “We knew before we came.”

His training lasted about a month. He says he has been treated well, and he strongly rejected claims that foreign fighters are abused or thrown into battle.

“That’s propaganda,” he said. “People who say that didn’t expect the situation and are trying to escape responsibility.”

He plans to complete his one-year contract, obtain Russian citizenship, and eventually bring his wife and three children to Russia.

A Third African Fighter Arrives — Unexpected

Just when I thought the report was over, another African volunteer arrived at the hospital — this time from South Africa.

He had just joined the Russian army and was wounded almost immediately by a drone while doing supply deliveries — one of the most dangerous jobs near the front line.

He told me clearly:

“They give us good equipment. I’ve already been paid once.”

He plans to serve for one year, then return home to his family.

In just 24 hours, I personally met three African fighters from three different countries — Mali, Zimbabwe, and South Africa — all fighting for Russia.

Others told me they had seen over 100 Africans during recruitment and processing.

Brotherhood Beyond Religion

One of the most striking things about this hospital is what stands at its center:

A mosque and an Orthodox Christian chapel built side by side.

The staff told me this represents the ideology of Akhmat Special Forces — brotherhood beyond religion or ethnicity.

Muslims pray. Orthodox Christians pray. Each according to their faith. No one interferes with the other.

I was told a story of two Chechen Muslim fighters carrying a severely wounded Orthodox soldier into the chapel so he could pray before evacuation. Afterward, they prayed themselves.

This is not symbolism for cameras. It’s how they live.

Why Are Africans Coming?

According to the doctors and fighters, there are several reasons:

Economic collapse and low wages in many African countries

Russia’s role in Mali, Central African Republic, and elsewhere

Gratitude for Russian military support against extremist groups

Opportunity for stable work, citizenship, and family security

Rejection of Western narratives and colonial history

Whether one agrees or disagrees politically, this movement is real — and it’s growing.

What Western Media Won’t Show You

Western audiences are told that Wagner, Akhmat, and Russian forces abuse prisoners, execute captives, and exploit foreigners.

Inside this hospital, I saw something else entirely:

Foreigners treated medically and humanely

Prisoners fed and cared for

Fighters of all races and religions treated equally

You don’t have to agree with Russia to acknowledge facts.

And the fact is this:

Africans are coming to fight for Russia — in large numbers.

I saw it with my own eyes.

Final Thoughts

This report wasn’t planned this way. It unfolded in real time — interviews I didn’t expect, fighters arriving unexpectedly, and stories you will not see on Western television.

That’s why I do what I do.

I don’t report to governments.

I don’t report to media corporations.

I report to you.



