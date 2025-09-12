Assassin Of Charlie Kirk Captured!? Ties To "Foreign Intelligence Agencies"? NONE!!

I’m Patrick Lancaster, reporting on one of the most shocking and tragic political killings in recent U.S. history: the assassination of Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, a conservative student organization.

For days, speculation ran wild. Former FBI officials and mainstream commentators went on television to claim that this had all the hallmarks of a professional hitman tied to international intelligence agencies. Many suggested foreign governments might be behind it.

But now we know the truth — and it looks very different.

The Arrest

The suspected shooter who climbed across a roof at Utah Valley University, opened fire, and killed Charlie Kirk has now been arrested.

The arrest didn’t come from some high-level intelligence operation. Instead, it came from something much closer to home: a father recognizing his own son in images circulated across the world.

According to reports, the father confronted his son after consulting a local youth minister. The young man — now identified as 22-year-old Taylor James Robinson — allegedly admitted involvement and even threatened to take his own life before the minister and family convinced him to surrender.

This is not the profile of an international assassin.

Share

Who Is the Suspect?

Robinson is not a foreign agent. He’s not a shadowy operative from some professional kill squad. He’s a college student — a Utah resident, once awarded a $32,000 scholarship to Utah State University.

Authorities say the weapon used was a high-powered bolt-action rifle, later recovered in a wooded area where the shooter had fled. The FBI has collected prints, imprints, and footwear evidence. They are analyzing the rifle now.

So much for the “professional assassin” theory.

The Father, the Minister, and the Confession

This story has an almost movie-like quality. The father saw the widely distributed photos, recognized his son, and confronted him. Reports say the son admitted to the crime, though details remain unclear.

Instead of going straight to police, the father went to their youth minister — who happened to have prior law enforcement experience. The minister acted as a mediator, helping Robinson surrender peacefully.

This mix of family tragedy, religion, and community intervention paints a picture far different than the media’s early talk of spy agencies and professional killers.

Political Violence and the Bigger Picture

Charlie Kirk’s assassination is part of a broader and disturbing trend. We’ve seen attempts on Donald Trump’s life, political assassinations, violent protests, and increasing polarization across the United States.

The question is: where does this lead?

It seems clear that such acts are intended to chill freedom of speech. When outspoken political voices are silenced by violence, the First Amendment itself comes under attack. As the FBI admitted in its briefing:

“Any attack on the First Amendment is an attack on the very foundation of our democracy.”

And yet, despite the speculation, there is no evidence of foreign interference in this killing. This was homegrown.

Leave a comment

What Comes Next

The investigation continues. Authorities have received over 130 tips, and the FBI says every lead will be pursued.

But the bottom line is this:

The suspected assassin has been identified as a 22-year-old American student.

There are no confirmed ties to foreign intelligence agencies or professional assassin networks.

This tragedy reflects a dangerous rise in domestic political violence.

As always, I’ll keep covering these developments — even while balancing my ongoing frontline reporting overseas.

Support My Work

I’m an independent, crowdfunded journalist. I don’t get corporate backing — everything I do is supported by you, the viewers and readers.

💥 Donate ONE TIME PAY with Link and card via 🔗 https://bit.ly/OneTimeSupportPLnewstoday

💥 Donate MONTHLY via 🔗 https://bit.ly/MonthlyPLnewstoday

💥 Donate BTC 1AGiuuVR4uCqz5tZtyf6ekm5BQEWQwfLvz

💥 Donate ONE TIME Or Monthly via 🔗 buymeacoffee.com/plnewstoday

If you support free speech, truth, and independent journalism, please consider helping keep this work alive.

⚡️📣Assassin Of Charlie Kirk Captured!? Ties To "Foreign Intelligence Agencies"?⚡️📣

👉 What do you think this assassination means for America’s future? Is this the beginning of more political killings — or a wake-up call to stop the violence?

Leave your thoughts in the comments below.