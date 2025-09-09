I’m Patrick Lancaster, reporting from the Belgorod–Kharkiv axis, where Russian volunteer formations are pushing across the border toward Ukrainian positions in the Kharkiv direction. Tonight I embedded with the Rubezh volunteer brigade and a 5th Reconnaissance volunteer gun crew operating a long-range Giatsint 2A36 artillery piece—an old workhorse from the ’70s–’80s that still punches out to 28.5–30.5 km depending on shell and propellant load.

Approaching the gun line

We rolled at dusk—the dangerous handover window when units switch from daylight optics to thermal. Our drone detector chirped constantly, a reminder that kamikaze UAVs can hunt cars and crews on open roads. At the firing area, everything goes dark and quiet; camouflage nets fold back, crews settle into practiced motion, and orders snap over radio

.

“We don’t work blindfolded,” the gun commander—callsign Stalker—told me. “The ‘bird’ goes up, watches the target, feeds us coordinates and the exact shell/charge. Fragmentation, delay—full or reduced propellant. Then we send it.”

The shot process

The Giatsint’s loading is a choreography: shell into the breech; a pneumatic rammer drives it home; the case uncorks; charge follows; final checks; then—

“Ready… The gun!—Fire!”

The night blooms. Muzzle flash is a liability in darkness, Stalker explains—38 kilos of gunpowder throw a plume that drones can spot and triangulate for counter-battery. That’s why the crew rarely exceeds 3–5 rounds per mission. “They shoot, we shoot,” he shrugs. “War.”

Counter-battery and cover

After the third round, return fire is likely. We duck into a timbered dugout—“warm and nice,” as I note in the moment—while leadership confirms effects. “Thanked us for our work,” Stalker says. In this world, that’s code: target hit. A small grass fire kindles near the position from the exhaust; the crew knocks it down and resets for a quick egress

.

What this means on the Kharkiv axis

From the Belgorod side, Russian units are using long-range guns with UAV correction to suppress Ukrainian artillery and positions “across the border.” The aim: reduce incoming fire, complicate Ukrainian movement, and shape the line ahead of any ground maneuvers. Night work is measured and brief by necessity; survivability depends on speed, concealment, and tunnels/trenches the crews have cut so they can move and fight underground

.

Why I’m here

Whether you favor one side or the other, you deserve to see what doesn’t fit the mainstream narrative. I show you the crews, the risks, the procedure, the human voices—unedited and unvarnished—so you can think for yourself.

If you value this on-the-ground reporting, please consider supporting my work (links below). I’m fully independent and crowdfunded.

