Demidovka, Belgorod Region, Russia – The border area near Sumy, Ukraine has become the site of some of the most intense combat in recent weeks, and I’m here with Russian forces on the Demidovka frontline to document the real situation on the ground—something you won’t see in Western mainstream media.

We descended into a forward bunker where Russian troops are directing UAVs—drones used for both reconnaissance and attack. These "birds" are actively tracking Ukrainian forces, supporting frontline Russian units, and delivering real-time intelligence to adjust artillery fire

.

Precision and Pressure

I spoke with Shatun, chief of reconnaissance in the Khokhol battalion of the Akhmat special forces. His mission is clear: find and destroy the enemy using UAV surveillance and artillery strikes. Their drones, including FPVs and "Molnias" (plane-type UAVs), fly 24/7, carrying out non-stop surveillance and delivering payloads with surgical precision.

Shatun detailed a recent operation where they detected a Ukrainian command post in Turia and destroyed it with artillery coordinated via drone. Intercepted Ukrainian radio communications confirmed the strike caused significant disruption—Ukrainian drones were scrambled to locate the source of the Russian artillery.

Share

Constant Drone Duels

As we observed the drone operators, another layer of this battle revealed itself—electronic warfare and counter-drone activity. Russian operators flew multiple drones, scanning forest belts and open terrain for enemy movement. Ukrainian forces responded with cluster munitions and targeted drone takeoff zones, attempting to blind Russian eyes in the sky.

Despite these efforts, Russian drone teams maintained the upper hand, moving undetected and conducting sweeps of forested areas where small Ukrainian groups were suspected to be hiding or fleeing.

Leave a comment

Eyes in the Sky, Danger on the Ground

From inside the bunker, the mood was tense but focused. Every screen flickering with live aerial footage meant potential life or death decisions. Commanders issued instructions to drone pilots with urgency, trying to track suspected shootouts and direct drones to investigate.

Battery changes and incoming artillery fire added to the pressure, yet the teams continued scanning one zone after another, methodically checking tree lines, trenches, and suspected movement paths. When no targets were found, it wasn’t always a relief—sometimes the enemy was simply hiding

.

Information You Won’t Get Anywhere Else

We document everything under extreme conditions, both above and below ground, to show you the side of the conflict rarely seen. From drone strikes to command post destruction, from tactical reconnaissance to artillery coordination—this is the reality in Demidovka.

As we move forward to another bunker to meet higher-level commanders, remember: this is independent, crowdfunded journalism. No state backing. No corporate sponsors. Just raw, unfiltered reporting from the front.

Please like, share, and subscribe.

Support my work through the links provided, and subscribe to my Substack for exclusive behind-the-scenes content, long-form reports, and more.

Support Independent War Journalism (I CAN NOT DO IT WITHOUT YOU)

I’m completely independent. No networks. Just truth.

✔️ Subscribe to my Substack for full reports and behind-the-scenes stories:

🔗

✔️ Support my work with a ONE TIME donation — every bit helps me keep reporting from the front:

🔗SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM WITH A MONTHLY DONATION