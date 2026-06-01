After drone attacks targeted three commercial tankers off Turkey’s northern coast, reports have begun circulating that shipowners are increasingly turning to private maritime security companies—including American firms—to help protect civilian vessels operating in high-risk waters.

The developments highlight growing concerns within the shipping industry as commercial vessels find themselves increasingly exposed to threats once associated primarily with military conflict zones.

Three Tankers Attacked in the Black Sea

According to Reuters, three tankers were attacked by drones on May 28 while operating in the Black Sea near Turkey’s northern coastline.

The tanker James II, sailing under the flag of Palau, was reportedly located approximately 80 kilometers north of the Turkeli region when the attack occurred. Two additional tankers, Altura and Velora, both sailing under the flag of Sierra Leone, were also reportedly struck in the same area during cargo transfer operations.

Images published after the attacks appeared to show drones bearing the word “POLICE” painted on their hulls.

No major casualties were reported, but the incidents immediately raised concerns throughout the maritime industry.

Most importantly, the attacks demonstrated that commercial shipping in the Black Sea is increasingly vulnerable to the same drone warfare that has transformed military operations throughout the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Share

Reports of Private Security Deployments

Following the attacks, reports emerged claiming that shipowners are seeking additional protection for vessels operating in both the Black Sea and parts of the Mediterranean.

According to these reports, private military and maritime security companies, including American firms specializing in armed maritime protection, are being contracted to provide security services for commercial shipping.

The reported responsibilities of these security teams include:

Monitoring for unmanned surface vessels and maritime drones.

Protecting vessels from potential boarding attempts.

Assisting crews during security incidents.

Deterring unauthorized interference with commercial shipping.

It has also been reported that some shipping companies are adopting security arrangements similar to those used during anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden, where privately contracted armed security teams became common aboard commercial vessels transiting high-risk waters.

If accurate, such developments would represent a significant shift in the security environment of the Black Sea and could signal growing concern within the shipping industry over the expanding maritime dimension of the conflict.

Leave a comment

A Growing Threat to Commercial Shipping

Regardless of who was responsible for the attacks, the incidents highlight the changing security environment facing civilian vessels.

For years, commercial shipping companies primarily worried about piracy, mechanical failures, weather, and regional instability. Today, shipowners must also consider the possibility of attacks involving drones, unmanned boats, naval mines, and long-range precision weapons.

The Black Sea has become one of the world’s most strategically important maritime regions since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war. Energy exports, grain shipments, fuel transportation, and international trade all depend on vessels continuing to operate in increasingly complex security conditions.

Echoes of the Gulf of Aden

Maritime security experts have noted that if the threat level continues to rise, the shipping industry already has a historical model to follow.

During the height of Somali piracy, merchant vessels regularly carried Privately Contracted Armed Security Personnel, or PCASP, to protect crews and cargo while transiting dangerous waters.

Armed security teams became commonplace aboard commercial vessels moving through the Gulf of Aden and other high-risk areas.

What makes the current situation different is the nature of the threat.

Traditional anti-piracy teams were primarily designed to prevent hijackings and boarding attempts. Defending against modern drone attacks, unmanned surface vessels, and advanced surveillance systems presents an entirely different challenge.

Whether private security companies can effectively address these threats remains an open question.

The Maritime Front of the Conflict

The attacks on James II, Altura, and Velora may ultimately be remembered as more than isolated incidents.

They could represent another sign that the maritime dimension of the conflict is expanding, bringing commercial shipping ever closer to the front lines.

As shipowners, insurers, and governments evaluate the risks, one thing is becoming increasingly clear: the Black Sea is no longer simply a trade route. It is becoming a contested security environment where civilian vessels must navigate not only commercial pressures, but the realities of modern warfare.

Whether the reported use of private maritime security escorts becomes a temporary response or the beginning of a long-term trend remains to be seen. What is clear is that the security challenges facing civilian shipping continue to grow, and commercial operators are increasingly being forced to adapt to a rapidly changing threat environment`