Patrick Lancaster’s Substack

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Barbara Hoch
Jun 1

Drones are the new method to introduce the "protection racket" formerly used to force or extract payments to do business in the mobs "territory." This needs serious investigation as to how the idea of using mercenaries' corporations was introduced to the maritime corporations.

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Zuriel
Jun 1

Thank you for providing an interesting and informative article and analysis.

The Mediterranean and other areas that were once safe for commercial shipping are no longer so. Which means the attendant risks and therefore costs of shipping are also going to increase and have to passed on to the customers. In the current global economic and logistical climate, this is only going to exacerbate and create yet more difficulties which will have knock on effects.

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