Tom Collier
3h

I do not find the discovery of a black fungus called Cladosporium sphaerospermum to be unusual and unsettling, in fact I would expect something like this. Check out the Wikipedia article "The Natural nuclear fission reactor" .... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Natural_nuclear_fission_reactor

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, in Richland, Washington studies life forms that survive and flourish in radioactive environments.

Frances Leader
9m

It is not just ionising radiation which causes changes:

Blooms of fungus, mould and parasites are known to be virulent in EMF radiation environments. Russian studies in the 70s, translated by US Navy were recently declassified.

This is NOT a good thing especially as the telecommunications industry is in full denial.

https://www.orsaa.org/uploads/6/7/7/9/67791943/frequencies_used_in_telecommunications__an_integrated_radiobiological_assessment_draft_v3.pdf

