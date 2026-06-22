Patrick Lancaster’s Substack

Patrick Lancaster’s Substack

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bakter
2d

I don't think the UK has too much political instability. The Uniparty passes the power ball back and forth to exhaust attention and divert it from the real solutions.

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Bindoner's avatar
Bindoner
2d

Don't worry, the flow of support to Ukraine will continue. Burnham is just a better front-man for the same project, any change in policy will be domestic, and limited.

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