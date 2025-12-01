Patrick Lancaster’s Substack

Patrick Lancaster’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
17h

NATO needs to be dismantled. This warmongering is insane.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
patterson's avatar
patterson
18hEdited

There’s no way that the common public can know any real truth about any war, Ukraine, Gaza, etc, seeing that the US government still holds documents from WW1 as classified. I don’t think the UK and other “democracies” are any more truthful. I was born and lived in the US until I was 48 and I have no confidence that the US government will ever tell the truth about most anything. Did not Sun Tzu write, “All warfare is based on deception”? That might apply to the histories of the victors as well as the losers. I agree with Churchill when he said, “Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others.” If enough of the power-drunk idiots want a war, and enough rich people will make more money out of the conflict, it will happen. Shame that those that make the decisions are never at the front lines.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Patrick Lancaster
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture