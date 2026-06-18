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Fred's Blog's avatar
Fred's Blog
Jun 18

This decision simply legitimises Russia's fears from the beginning. It's a level of political incompetence that crosses the lines he into insanity.

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Richard Larose's avatar
Richard Larose
Jun 18

Those blond Viking NATO paranoid suckers... The population of Finland in 2026 is approximately 5.62 million people. I guess they will have to cut their social security to afford it.

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