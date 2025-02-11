In a surprising geopolitical development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has suggested the possibility of exchanging Ukrainian-controlled land in Russia’s Kursk region for Ukrainian territory currently under Russian control. While the details remain unclear, this proposal raises significant legal, military, and political implications.
The Reality of Russian Law on Territorial Exchanges
Under Russian law, any territorial negotiations would be highly complex. Russia recognizes Kherson, Zaporozhye, Donetsk, and Lugansk as integral parts of its territory, making any potential exchange involving these regions legally impossible. The only practical option for negotiation under Russian law would involve areas in the Kharkov region, which Russia currently controls.
The Fast-Changing Situation in Kursk
Despite Ukraine’s control over certain areas in Kursk, Russian forces have been rapidly pushing them out. At this rate, Ukraine may soon lose any leverage in Kursk altogether, making the proposed exchange more of a diplomatic talking point than a feasible strategy. If Russian advances continue, Ukraine might find itself with no remaining position in Kursk to negotiate from.
Humanitarian Concerns and War Crimes in Kursk
Beyond territorial disputes, it is crucial to highlight the human cost of this war. Having reported directly from the frontlines in Kursk, I have personally witnessed and documented atrocities committed by Ukrainian forces against civilians. This includes the execution of unarmed individuals, targeting of pregnant women, elderly civilians, and even children. These war crimes must not be ignored as political negotiations unfold.
What’s Next?
Zelensky’s vague statement—"We will exchange one territory for another. I can't say for sure - we'll see. All our territories are important, there are no priorities"—leaves more questions than answers. What specific land is on the table? Would Ukraine seriously consider such a deal, knowing Russia’s legal stance? And given Russia’s ongoing advances in Kursk, will Ukraine even have any bargaining power left?
As these developments unfold, I am preparing to head to the Kharkov region frontline for on-the-ground reporting. The reality of this conflict can only be understood from the frontlines, where the true consequences of political decisions are felt by soldiers and civilians alike. Stay tuned for firsthand updates from the battlefield.
In my opinion, this is propaganda for Ukrainian troops. They need to keep moral high and tell their troops that they are doing well. This statement could back this up. We know that there are few original troops that entered Russia left in the ranks. These troops are being lied to. I saw a video today about their drone operations. According to the video (I wish I had the link but don’t) they are making about 4000 drones a week in Ukraine. I am not sure I believe these numbers. The point here is that Ukraine lies to everyone. Zelensky goes from one NATO country to the next hugging and begging. It’s seriously gotten to a point where it’s embarrassing. I also understand he is desperate but this cannot continue.
Zelensky is not the legitimate President of Ukraine he has no standing when it comes to negotiations with Russia Zelensky's Presidency was null and void last year in May 2024 and no new elections where held which makes him a dictator and a puppet of the US/NATO and oligarchs like the companies of Blackrock and Vanguard and there Zio entity benefactors who have purchased all of Ukraine's farming and mining assets.
This puts Zelensky is a desperate position Russia will never negotiate with Zelensky New elections should be held ASAP if any peace is to come to the Ukrainian people and the US needs to stop meddling in Eastern European Affairs for the benefit of there Zio masters or its going to be War a World War which no sane person wants. Which is what the Oligarchs want as there main aim is control of the worlds population through AI and depopulation and slavery. the world is on a precipice and unfortunately its happening very fast.