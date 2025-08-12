Kursk Region, Russia – In a high-intensity operation on the border with the Sumy region of Ukraine, Russian artillery crews have successfully repelled what they describe as the latest Ukrainian attempt at a counteroffensive. I was on the ground with the Russian forces as they deployed the 152-mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer—one of the most powerful and reliable artillery systems currently used on the front.

Russian Artillery in Action

The operation unfolded at a fortified Russian military position near the Kursk–Sumy frontline. Within moments of my arrival, the command came:

“Ready! Fire!”

The battery commander, known by his callsign Vint, explained the capabilities of the legendary Msta-B. This towed howitzer boasts a range of up to 27 kilometers and is recognized as one of the most effective weapons on the Russian front.

Vint confirmed his crew had previously fired the precision-guided Krasnopol shell, describing it as “excellent” and “absolutely different work” due to its pinpoint accuracy.

Supporting Russian Forces in Sumy

The day’s mission was clear: deliver targeted strikes on Ukrainian positions inside the Sumy region to support Russian units actively engaged in combat there. According to the Russian side, these strikes were critical in halting Ukraine’s attempted advance.

Three 152-mm shells were fired in quick succession, each loaded and launched under intense battlefield discipline. The crews worked in complete coordination, executing fire orders while remaining vigilant for potential return fire.

On-the-Ground Impressions

The Russian positions were heavily dug in, well-camouflaged, and extensive—designed to withstand counter-battery strikes. While the soldiers remained in position to continue operations, we moved out quickly after the firing, following the standard safety practice on the front.

The result of the mission was relayed back to the crew:

“Thanks for the work!” — a confirmation that the strikes had met their objectives.

Information You Won’t See Elsewhere

As an independent, crowdfunded journalist, I believe in showing the war from all angles—something mainstream outlets often refuse to do. Regardless of which side you support, getting information from both perspectives is essential to understanding the full reality.

The footage and interviews I captured during this operation offer a raw, unfiltered look at the Russian side of the conflict—information you simply won’t see in most Western media coverage.

Watch the Full Report

📺 See the frontline footage, hear directly from the artillery crews, and witness the Msta-B in action — all in my latest video: "Breaking: Russia Breaks Ukraine Frontline Advance In Sumy Combat".

