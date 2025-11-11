BREAKING: Terrorist Attack Rocks New Delhi — Explosions Near Red Fort Leave Civilians Dead

🔥 Explosions Tear Through India’s Capital

I’m Patrick Lancaster reporting with breaking news from New Delhi, India, where a tragic and violent attack has struck the very heart of the capital.

According to early reports, two vehicles exploded near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort, one of India’s most famous landmarks and a major tourist attraction. The blasts ripped through a crowded area, leaving multiple civilians dead and many others injured.

⚠️ Chaos at the Red Fort

Footage from the scene shows burning vehicles, shattered streets, and people fleeing in panic.

Footage from the scene shows burning vehicles, shattered streets, and people fleeing in panic.

Indian police have cordoned off the entire Red Fort district. Emergency crews are working tirelessly to rescue the wounded, while National Security Guard (NSG) units and anti-terror specialists investigate the attack site.

💣 Coordinated Terror Attack Suspected

Officials confirm this was likely a coordinated terrorist act, though no group has claimed responsibility yet.

The pattern of explosions and the use of vehicles as delivery mechanisms suggest a planned operation aimed at creating maximum civilian casualties.

The timing and location — just outside one of India’s most iconic sites — appear designed to send a message and sow fear ahead of upcoming national holidays.

🇮🇳 India in Shock and Mourning

The attack has triggered shock and outrage across the country. Political leaders have condemned the violence, while citizens gather to honor the victims.

Security has been heightened in major cities including Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bangalore, amid fears of additional attacks.

🎥 On the Ground — Real Footage, Real Voices

I will continue following this developing story, gathering testimonies from eyewitnesses and officials.

Stay tuned to this channel for exclusive updates and verified information.

