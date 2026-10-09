BREAKING: TRUMP & PUTIN DEAL!!!

Trump Announces Putin Diesel Deal—But Who Controls Hormuz?

Russia could supply millions of tons of diesel to American and global markets. I break down Trump’s announcement, what it means for Kiev / Kyiv, and why his Hormuz claim needs questioning.

Trump says he has made a deal with Putin to bring Russian diesel into the American and global marketplace.

That is a major announcement. Washington has spent years trying to squeeze Russia’s energy revenues. Now Trump is presenting Russian fuel as part of the answer to high prices.

In this video, I go through his statement and explain why the implications reach well beyond what Americans pay at the pump.

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According to Trump’s announcement, the proposed supplies are:

More than 300,000 tons immediately .

Another 500,000 tons in November .

One million tons immediately afterward.

Another three million tons, depending on the condition of Russia’s refineries.

That amounts to more than 4.8 million tons if every stage goes ahead. These are announced supplies for American and global markets—not a shipment already delivered entirely to the United States. Reuters

For me, the political question is just as important as the quantity of fuel.

What happens to the campaign to isolate Russia economically when Washington is negotiating with Moscow for energy supplies? And what does that tell the leadership in Kiev / Kyiv about where American priorities are heading?

An announcement alone does not establish that all energy sanctions have been lifted. The terms, permissions and actual deliveries will matter. But the direction of this announcement deserves attention.

There is another part of Trump’s statement that I challenge in the video: his claim of “TOTAL CONTROL” of the Strait of Hormuz.

Moving ships through a route and making that route safe from attack are different things.

On October 9, UK Maritime Trade Operations reported that a vessel had been hit by an unidentified projectile approximately 13 nautical miles west of Al Jazeera in the UAE. A fire was extinguished. That report did not identify the attacker, and the location should not be confused with the Strait of Hormuz itself. It nevertheless shows the continuing danger to shipping in the surrounding region. Report citing UKMTO

That is why I’m looking at both parts of this story: the Russian diesel announcement and the shipping situation behind Trump’s promises on prices.

Watch my full report above. I read through the statement, discuss the scale of the proposed supplies, and give my assessment of what this could mean for Russia, the United States and the war in Ukraine.

Will this become a lasting change in American policy toward Russia, or a temporary arrangement driven by fuel prices? Tell me what you think in the comments.

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