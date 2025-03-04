In a major policy shift, the United States has suspended all military aid to Ukraine, citing the need for Kyiv to demonstrate commitment to peace talks before further support is considered. The move, confirmed by the White House, marks a turning point in Washington’s approach to the ongoing conflict, as former President Donald Trump continues to reshape U.S. foreign policy priorities.

U.S. Freezes Military Aid, Pressures Keiv to Seek Peace

The White House announced that military aid deliveries to Ukraine will be paused indefinitely, with U.S. officials stating that Zelensky must show greater appreciation for the support Washington has provided. According to a European official speaking to CNN, Ukraine may only be able to sustain its current level of fighting for a few weeks or until early summer without fresh American military assistance.

Adding to the pressure, Trump ordered Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to halt all shipments of U.S. military equipment that had not yet reached Ukraine. This includes weapons stockpiled in Europe, which were intended to be sent to the war-torn country.

This is not permanent termination of aid, it’s a pause,” a Trump administration official told Fox News.

Trump Pushes for Negotiations, Possible Lifting of Sanctions on Russia

Trump has repeatedly emphasized that he wants the war to end quickly, rather than dragging on for years. He hinted at potential negotiations with Russia, stating:

"We will make deals to end the Ukrainian conflict."

Western media reports also indicate that the White House is actively studying plans to lift or ease sanctions against Russia, with instructions given to the State and Treasury Departments to prepare a list of possible economic restrictions that could be removed.

Europe’s Uneasy Position: Buying Russian Energy While Defending Ukraine

Trump further highlighted a growing divide within the Western alliance, pointing out that Europe has spent more money purchasing Russian oil and gas than it has on Ukraine’s defense. His statement underscores a key tension: while European governments continue to fund Ukraine’s war effort, they are also economically reliant on Russian energy, raising questions about the long-term sustainability of their support.

Trump's Stance on Zelensky and Ukraine’s Leadership

Despite his shift in U.S. policy, Trump made it clear that he does not intend to interfere in Ukrainian politics, with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Latnik stating that the former president does not want Zelensky to be removed from power. However, Trump has criticized Zelensky's handling of the war, suggesting that the Ukrainian president has overestimated how long the conflict will continue.

Ukraine’s Future Without U.S. Military Aid

With Washington suspending its military assistance, Ukraine faces an uncertain future. European officials warn that without U.S. support, the Ukrainian military will struggle to maintain the current pace of fighting beyond the next few months.

Meanwhile, Russia appears willing to negotiate. According to Trump, Moscow is actively seeking a settlement, and those who oppose a peace deal "may not stay for long."

What Comes Next?

Trump is expected to make an announcement on the future of U.S.-Ukraine relations, including a minerals deal with Keiv, in the coming days. While he dismissed speculation that the deal was "dead," the broader implications of the U.S. policy shift suggest that Trump is prioritizing a diplomatic resolution over continued military confrontation.

The question now is: Will Ukraine negotiate under pressure, or will it attempt to continue the fight without U.S. weapons? The coming weeks will likely determine the future trajectory of the war and Washington’s role in it.

