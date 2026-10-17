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BREAKING! Trump Suspends Sanctions On Russia!

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Patrick Lancaster

🇺🇸🇷🇺⚡️ — Trump Suspends "Hellish Sanctions" Against Russia

According to a new executive order:

— The application of a 500% tariff on Russian goods has been temporarily suspended;
— The implementation of secondary tariffs of up to 100% against the world's largest buyers of Russian energy resources has been postponed.

The "hellish sanctions" were scheduled to come into effect on October 18.
Sources
@Intelslava

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🇺🇸🇺🇦🇷🇺⚡️- President Trump has waived a slate of sanctions related to Russian fossil fuel sales, days before they were due to take effect under a bill he signed into law last month, further worsening ties with Ukraine as Trump and Zelensky continue to publicly feud, according to CNN.

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