Russia Pushes Into Sumy Region, Breaking Through Ukrainian Defenses

The Russian army has advanced from the Kursk region into Ukraine’s Sumy region, marking a significant territorial push and cutting off key Ukrainian military logistics. After weeks of official denials, Ukrainian sources are now confirming the loss of Zhuravka, as Russian forces consolidate their positions in the area.

Putin’s Announcement and Ukrainian Denial

On February 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly stated that Russian troops had entered the Sumy region. However, for nearly two weeks, Ukrainian officials and media actively denied the claim, attempting to downplay the scale of the incursion.

Now, however, even Ukrainian military analysts are publishing updated battlefield maps showing that Zhuravka is no longer under Ukrainian control, acknowledging that Russian units have advanced deeper into the Sumy region.

The Strategic Importance of Zhuravka

The Russian breakthrough occurred in the Nikolayevo-Daryino area, where troops crossed the border and seized Zhuravka, a settlement critical to Ukraine’s defensive line in the region. Ukrainian sources report that Russian forces are now fortifying their positions in the area, with heavy fighting continuing near Novyenkiy as Ukrainian troops attempt to halt further advances.

Military analysts from DeepState, a Ukrainian military monitoring group, have raised concerns that Russian forces are not just advancing but also cutting off critical Ukrainian supply lines. This development is particularly damaging for Ukrainian logistics in the Kursk region, further weakening Kyiv’s ability to sustain defensive operations along the border.

What’s Next?

With the Russian army consolidating its hold on newly captured areas, attention now shifts to whether Ukraine can mount a successful counterattack to regain lost ground—or if Russian forces will press further into Sumy. The battle for this region is far from over, but Moscow’s push into Ukrainian-held territory marks another escalation in the ongoing war.

This latest advance underscores Russia’s growing offensive momentum, as it seeks to apply pressure along multiple fronts while Ukraine grapples with manpower shortages, dwindling Western support, and logistical constraints.

Now that Sumy Ukraine has become the 8th region ( with Donetsk, Lugansk, Kursk, Kherson, Kharkov, Belgorod and Zaporozya) with Russian and Ukraine forces fighting each other on the frontline you can ezpect that I will do everything in my power to get there and report so you have a real idea of what is happening on the ground.