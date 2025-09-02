In the early hours of the night, I arrived at the scene of what residents described as a massive Ukrainian drone swarm attack on the southern Russian city of Rostov. This is not the war zone, not the front line, but hundreds of miles away from the fighting in Ukraine warzone. Yet, civilians here in Rostov are now living the war firsthand.

Ukrainian Drones Strike Civilian Apartments & Industrial Zone

Just after 1:30 AM, multiple drones flew over the city. Explosions followed, setting fire to at least two apartment buildings and igniting an industrial storage area near hardware warehouses on the edge of a residential district.

When I first arrived, flames were still visible from the rooftops, smoke filled the night sky, and residents—shocked and frightened—were pouring out of their homes. Some told me they had counted up to seven explosions. Others reported seeing drones flying at extremely low altitudes, as low as 20–30 meters above the ground.

I personally heard at least four drones overhead, followed by powerful detonations. Fires quickly spread across the buildings, and emergency services rushed in to contain the damage.

Eyewitness Accounts: “Terror of Civilians”

Locals described the chaos and fear as they tried to understand what had just happened:

One resident explained, “A drone flew at an altitude of about 20 meters, maybe 200 meters above us. We heard multiple blasts—some anti-aircraft, some direct hits.”

Another witness confirmed, “Two residential apartment buildings were definitely hit. Why Ukraine shoots at civilian homes, I don’t know. It looks like terror, terror against civilians.”

Sergey, a local man who lives in the affected district, told me: “There are no military facilities here, only homes and small businesses. Ukraine probably aimed for the airport, but drones ended up striking apartments.”

Residents expressed disbelief that their quiet neighborhoods had suddenly become a battlefield.

Fires, Fear, and Damage Across Rostov

The attacks left parts of apartment complexes and a nearby hardware storage area in flames. At least two separate residential buildings were struck. Thankfully, early reports suggest that there were no casualties, though later 4 civilians were reported injured

Ambulances and fire brigades filled the streets as explosions echoed across the city. With smoke visible from multiple points, many believed that both civilian and industrial targets were struck simultaneously.

Far From the Frontline – Yet in the War

Rostov is hundreds of miles from the contested territories in eastern Ukraine, but the war is no longer confined to the front line. These attacks prove that civilian areas deep inside Russia are being targeted.

I have been documenting this war since 2014, and the reality is clear: civilians are paying the price, whether in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sudzha—or now Rostov.

As always, I will continue to bring you the truth from the ground, showing you what mainstream Western media refuses to show. The facts are in front of us: apartment buildings, warehouses, and homes—civilian areas—were struck by drones tonight in Rostov.

Stay tuned—there is much more to come as I continue to document this war from both sides.

⚡️📣Breaking: Ukraine Drone Swarm Attack On Apartment Complex In Russia⚡️📣