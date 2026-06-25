Patrick Lancaster’s Substack

Patrick Lancaster’s Substack

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Matthew ngatai
Jun 25

URAA 🇷🇺 💪

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Sue
Jun 25

One of your best related reports, lived second by second, dear Patrick, take care of yourself please

please 🙏🙏☦‼❗❗

Your Patagonian-Spanish follower

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