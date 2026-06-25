By Patrick Lancaster

The first thing you notice isn’t the explosion.

It’s the silence before it.

Standing with an artillery crew of Russia’s Veterans Brigade in the Kursk region, only a few kilometers from the border with Ukraine’s Sumy region, everyone suddenly became focused. The joking stopped. Radios came alive. Coordinates began coming in.

The gun crew immediately went to work.

Within moments, I found myself standing beside a 152mm Msta-B howitzer as the crew adjusted its aim, loaded the first shell, and prepared to fire across the border toward Ukrainian positions.

This wasn’t a training exercise.

This wasn’t a staged demonstration.

This was active combat.

Following the Veterans Brigade

For the past several reports, I’ve been following the Veterans Brigade to better understand how one Russian artillery unit operates during this stage of the Russia-Ukraine war.

First, I showed you their training.

Then I took you inside their repair workshop, where mechanics work around the clock repairing artillery pieces, generators, and equipment damaged through constant operations and the ever-present threat of drone attacks.

Now it was time to see everything come together on the battlefield.

Only after watching the preparation can you truly appreciate how quickly everything happens once combat begins.

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Every repair.

Every maintenance check.

Every training drill.

Every hour spent preparing.

It all exists for moments like these.

Minutes From the Front

Unlike many wars of the past, modern artillery crews cannot remain in one position for long.

As soon as an artillery piece fires, electronic surveillance, counter-battery radar, drones, or reconnaissance aircraft may begin searching for its exact location.

The crew knows this.

Everyone moves with urgency.

There is no unnecessary conversation.

No wasted movement.

Commands are short.

The loading process is practiced.

Every member already knows exactly where to stand.

As I watched, targeting coordinates were passed to the crew.

The gun was adjusted.

The first 152mm shell was loaded.

The order came.

“Fire!”

The entire forest shook as the Msta-B thundered into action.

Before the echo had even faded, the crew was already preparing the next round.

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Supporting Operations Near Sumy

According to the Russian military personnel I accompanied, this artillery mission was supporting Russian ground operations across the border in Ukraine’s Sumy region.

Russian officials say their forces have recently taken control of several villages there as part of a renewed offensive along this section of the frontier.

As with all active wars, battlefield claims from either side are often difficult to verify independently while fighting is ongoing. Both Russian and Ukrainian militaries regularly publish competing accounts of events.

What I can report with certainty is what I personally witnessed.

I watched artillery crews receive live targeting information.

I watched them fire multiple combat missions.

And I watched them prepare to leave immediately afterward because they believed remaining in one place for too long could prove deadly.

The Drone War Has Changed Artillery

Perhaps the biggest difference between today’s battlefield and those of previous wars is what happens after each shot is fired.

Years ago, an artillery crew primarily feared enemy artillery.

Today, they fear the sky.

Throughout my time with the Veterans Brigade, there was constant awareness of Ukrainian FPV drones and reconnaissance UAVs.

Every shell fired potentially reveals the gun’s position.

Every minute spent beside the howitzer increases the chance of being spotted.

The soldiers repeatedly emphasized speed.

Fire.

Reload.

Fire again.

Move.

Hide.

Leave.

The battlefield is under almost constant observation.

That reality has fundamentally changed how artillery crews operate.

A Well-Rehearsed Team

Watching the crew work together was like watching a carefully choreographed routine.

One man handled communications.

Another adjusted the gun.

Others loaded the heavy 152mm shells.

Every movement had been practiced countless times.

There was no confusion.

No hesitation.

When corrections came over the radio, they were immediately applied before the next round was fired.

The pace was relentless because everyone understood what could happen if they stayed exposed for too long.

Camouflage Means Survival

After the final rounds were fired, something happened that perfectly illustrates modern warfare.

Nobody celebrated.

Nobody discussed the results.

Instead, the gun commander simply told me they were going to disguise the position.

Within seconds, everyone shifted from firing to concealment.

The artillery position would be camouflaged before the crew withdrew to cover.

The commander explained that after firing, there is always the possibility of return fire or a drone strike.

Whether those threats materialize or not, the assumption is simple:

Act as though they will.

The Human Side of Combat

One thing that often gets overlooked is how ordinary many of these soldiers appear between moments of combat.

While waiting for orders, there is conversation.

There are jokes.

People ask questions.

Then the radio comes alive.

Instantly, everything changes.

Professionalism replaces casual conversation.

Every man knows exactly what he needs to do.

Within minutes, the mission is complete.

Then just as quickly, they disappear.

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What I Saw

People often ask whether these reports are staged.

They’re not.

When I arrived, I had no idea whether anything would happen while I was there.

Sometimes you wait for hours.

Sometimes nothing happens at all.

This day was different.

Only minutes after arriving, the artillery crew received coordinates and immediately began their fire mission.

That unpredictability is exactly what makes frontline reporting both difficult and valuable.

Reality doesn’t follow a script.

Why I Continue Doing This

I’ve spent years reporting from both sides of the Russia-Ukraine war because I believe people deserve to see what is actually happening on the ground.

No government press release can replace standing beside the people living through these events.

No social media clip can fully explain what it’s like to feel the concussion of a 152mm artillery gun firing only meters away.

As I always tell viewers:

Don’t rely only on my reporting.

Watch Ukrainian reports.

Watch Russian reports.

Read independent analysts.

Compare different perspectives.

No single journalist has the complete picture.

I certainly don’t.

But I can continue showing you the parts of this war that very few journalists ever get the opportunity to witness firsthand.

Standing beside the Veterans Brigade during an active artillery mission was another reminder that modern warfare moves incredibly fast.

One moment you’re waiting.

The next, the first shell leaves the barrel.

Minutes later, everyone is gone before the enemy has a chance to respond.

That is the reality of the Russia-Ukraine war on today’s frontline.

Thank you for supporting independent frontline journalism.

Your support allows me to continue reporting from places few journalists can access.

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