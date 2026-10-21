I speak to Russian soldiers about what they think of how On Fox News, Zelenskyy for the first time says he is willing to give Russia what it holds and freeze the line for long term peace. Too Little Too Late?
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Just wait and see if that phony does or not
But then the EU which has given billions for Ukraine to launder stops that. Canada too while their.citizens have to go to food banks commie Carney is sending billions so he can fill his Cayman account with taxpayers money freshly laundered. Congratulations Russis