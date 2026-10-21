Patrick Lancaster’s Substack

Patrick Lancaster’s Substack

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Claudette Leece
Oct 21

Just wait and see if that phony does or not

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Claudette Leece
Oct 21

But then the EU which has given billions for Ukraine to launder stops that. Canada too while their.citizens have to go to food banks commie Carney is sending billions so he can fill his Cayman account with taxpayers money freshly laundered. Congratulations Russis

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