Breaking Ukraine War Over, Or Fake Peace Deal

For days, Western media has been shouting that “Ukraine accepted Trump’s peace plan!”, that “we are close to peace!”, that “the war is basically over!”

But the truth is very different.

And I’m going to show you exactly why.

“We want people to stop dying. War sucks.”

Let me start with what matters most:

we all want people to stop dying on both sides.

But peace is impossible if it violates the constitution of one of the sides.

And that is exactly what’s happening here.

**Ukraine supposedly accepted Trump’s 22-point peace plan.

But did it really?**

Trump said:

“Ukraine has accepted most of the deal, with just a few changes.”

Western outlets instantly echoed:

“Ukraine agreed!”

But here are the facts:

Ukraine did NOT accept the key points:

territorial concessions, no NATO, limits on their army.

These are triple red lines for Russia.

Meaning: no deal exists.

And the most revealing detail—

Russia officially says they have NOT even received the peace plan text.

“Russia has not received any official documents. No serious negotiations are underway.”

So the “deal” Western media keeps celebrating exists only…

on paper.

The main legal fact Western media won’t tell you

Under Russian law and the Russian Constitution, the following territories are considered part of the Russian Federation:

Zaporizhzhia (the Russian-controlled part)

Kherson (the Russian-controlled part)

Donetsk

Lugansk

Crimea

This is not an opinion.

It is a legal reality in their system.

And because of that:

Russia CANNOT sign any peace deal unless Ukraine withdraws its troops from these territories.

So I’ll ask the same question I’ve asked many times:

Does anyone really believe Russia will rewrite its Constitution just to satisfy Trump’s peace plan?

Of course not.

**Zelensky demands conditions to meet Trump —

but is he in a position to dictate anything?**

Zelensky insisted:

“I’m ready to meet Trump, but only with European leaders present.”

But Trump responded:

“I will not meet Zelensky until a deal is already agreed upon.”

So:

Zelensky won’t meet without Europeans.

Trump won’t meet until a deal exists.

Russia never received the deal.

Ukraine rejects the key points.

And yet the media claims “peace is close”?

The U.S. Army Secretary warns Ukraine of defeat

Recently the U.S. Army Secretary warned Kyiv:

“You are losing. The U.S. cannot keep supplying weapons.”

The Western press says one thing.

American officials say something completely different.

**Macron fantasizes about sending European troops —

but reality disagrees**

Macron has floated ideas like:

British troops in Kyiv

French forces in Odesa

Turkish contingents

European airpower

“security support forces”

But Trump’s plan explicitly bans any foreign troops in Ukraine.

And Russia would never allow this either.

So is there actually a peace agreement?

As of today:

USA : claims the deal is “almost done”

Ukraine : refuses the key terms

Russia : hasn’t received the plan at all

Europe : suggests ideas unacceptable to both sides

Trump: refuses to meet until a final plan exists

In short:

**— There is a deal, but it doesn’t exist.

— The war continues.

— And there is no end in sight.**

The real bottom line

The war will only end if:

Ukraine agrees to withdraw from territories Russia considers legally its own.

But Ukraine officially states:

no territorial concessions

no constitutional changes

no recognition of Russian borders

Meaning:

Peace is impossible — not by Trump’s plan, and not by any other plan right now.

I will continue reporting the truth — from the studio and the front line

My investigations, interviews, and frontline coverage exist only because of your support.

I’m an independent, crowdfunded journalist.

No newsroom.

No editor.

Just me — on the front line, doing what others won’t.

