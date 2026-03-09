Canada’s Drug Crisis: What Is Happening on East Hastings Street in Vancouver

I am on East Hastings Street in Vancouver, British Columbia. This is the place many people call the epicenter of Canada’s drug crisis.

For years, this street has been known as an area where homelessness, drugs, and social collapse all come together. It is also here that the government and local authorities tried one of the most controversial social experiments in recent Canadian history — the decriminalization of drugs.

The idea was to reduce the stigma around addiction and give people access to help instead of punishment. But critics argue the result was the exact opposite.

The Decriminalization Experiment

Drugs in Canada were partially decriminalized as part of a so-called “harm reduction” policy. The plan was that safe consumption sites, medical support, and social programs would help reduce overdose deaths.

But after some time, the numbers showed a troubling trend — overdose deaths sharply increased.

After a year of this experiment, authorities re-criminalized drug use in public places. However, use in private spaces and in designated consumption sites remains allowed.

That is why on the streets of Vancouver you can now see a strange contradiction.

Share

Drugs in the Open

Walking through East Hastings at night, I almost immediately saw open drug use.

Some people were smoking from pipes right on the sidewalk. In one area, I witnessed what appeared to be an obvious drug deal — one person handing something to another in plain sight.

All of it was happening right in front of passersby.

I was alone, so I did not want to provoke people too much by putting a camera directly in their faces. These people are not animals in a zoo. These are real people whose lives have been broken.

But even without the camera, it was clear that drugs here have become part of daily life.

Leave a comment

Safe Consumption Sites

There are medical points and centers in the area where people can use drugs under supervision.

Supporters of this policy say these centers save lives by reducing the risk of overdose, especially from fentanyl.

Some activists even want the system expanded further, with broader access to so-called “safe supply” drugs.

According to them, this would keep people from dying from toxic street drugs with unknown contents.

Critics, however, argue that these policies only deepen addiction and draw even more people into this district.

Day and Night on the Street

At night, the street was relatively quiet. I only saw a few people openly using drugs.

But the next day, the picture changed.

During the daytime, many volunteer groups, religious missions, and aid organizations arrive on Hastings Street.

They hand out:

food

clothing

blankets

medical kits

clean needles

overdose-reversal medication

I noticed that many people were carrying small medical pouches on their waistbands. These appeared to be distributed either by volunteer groups or public services.

Volunteers on the Ground

I met a group of volunteers who come out to Hastings Street every week.

One of them told me they are part of a Christian outreach group called Love One Another Canada Mission, and every Saturday they come to hand out food to the homeless.

According to him, many people here are suffering not only from addiction, but also from loneliness and hopelessness.

Their goal is not to change government policy, but simply to help people and share hope.

A View from the Street

I was also able to speak with one local man in the area.

He said that most people only see the negative images — people lying on the ground, passed out, or nodding off from drugs.

But according to him, very few people show how many others come here every day to help.

He also said that police regularly carry out sweeps, removing homeless tents and belongings, forcing people to constantly replace sleeping bags and shelter.

In his view, this only makes the crisis worse.

Police and Open Drug Use

While filming, I noticed something striking.

Right next to police vehicles, people continued openly using drugs.

No one seemed to intervene.

That raises serious questions.

Why are police not reacting?

Is this a consequence of the new policy?

Or is it simply an attempt not to make the situation even worse?

An Atmosphere of Tension

While I was filming, one person warned me that on East Hastings there can be problems if you record what is happening.

At one point, something was even thrown in my direction.

Fortunately, police were nearby.

It was another reminder of how tense and unstable this area remains.

What Is Really Happening Here?

East Hastings is a place of contradictions.

Here, you can see all at once:

drug addiction

homelessness

charity

religious outreach

government support programs

Some believe that harm reduction policies are saving lives.

Others are convinced they have only made the crisis worse.

There is no easy answer yet.

But one thing is clear — the problem here is massive.

And it affects not only Vancouver, but all of Canada.



💥 Donate ONE TIME PAY with Link and card via 🔗 https://bit.ly/OneTimeSupportPLnewstoday



💥 Donate MONTHLY via 🔗 https://bit.ly/MonthlyPLnewstoday



💥 Donate BTC 1AGiuuVR4uCqz5tZtyf6ekm5BQEWQwfLvz

💥 Donate ONE TIME Or Monthly via 🔗 buymeacoffee.com/plnewstoday









