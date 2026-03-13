Canadians React to Trump Saying Canada Could Become the 51st State

I recently traveled to Calgary, Alberta, Canada, to ask ordinary Canadians what they think about comments made by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who has suggested that Canada could potentially become the 51st state of the United States.

The idea has circulated in political discussions, especially as Trump has also spoken about the possibility of the United States acquiring Greenland. While these comments have sparked international headlines, I wanted to know what people on the ground in Canada actually think.

So I went out into the streets of Calgary to ask a simple question:

Would Canadians ever want their country to become part of the United States?

Canadians Reject the Idea of Becoming the 51st State

The overwhelming response I heard from people was clear — most Canadians simply do not support the idea.

One man told me he has never met a Canadian who wants Canada to become the 51st state. According to him, there might be a very small minority that would support the idea, but it would likely come only from people involved in the Alberta separatist movement.

Even then, he said he believes the idea of Canada joining the United States is extremely unlikely.

Technically, some people acknowledged that almost anything is possible in politics. But nearly everyone I spoke with said they do not believe it would ever actually happen.

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Strong Feelings About Canadian Sovereignty

Some Canadians expressed strong opinions about the idea itself.

One resident told me that Canada is a sovereign nation and should remain that way, regardless of what foreign politicians might say.

He criticized the suggestion that another country could absorb Canada and said that decisions about Canada’s future belong to Canadians alone.

Another person pointed out that while political figures can make bold statements, actually turning those statements into reality would be an entirely different matter.

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The Alberta Separatism Question

The discussion also turned to Alberta’s ongoing separatist movement, which has periodically raised the possibility of the province becoming independent from Canada.

Some people said that Alberta’s political tensions with the federal government have created frustration in the region. However, even among those who support greater autonomy for Alberta, joining the United States is not necessarily the goal.

One person told me that if Alberta were ever to become independent, the goal would likely be true independence, not becoming another U.S. state.

According to him, the movement is largely about reducing what some see as government overreach, and joining another large federal system would not solve that issue.

Canadians Also Critical of U.S. Politics

Some of the Canadians I spoke with also expressed skepticism about the United States itself.

One interviewee questioned why Canadians would want to join a country that he believes is currently facing political instability and internal divisions.

He said that from his perspective, the United States is dealing with serious challenges to its political system and democratic institutions. For that reason, he believes most Canadians would not want to attach their country’s future to that situation.

Many Canadians Simply Laugh at the Idea

For some people, the entire conversation about Canada becoming the 51st state is not something they take seriously at all.

One person told me that many Canadians simply laugh when they hear the idea, seeing it more as political rhetoric than a real possibility.

According to him, the majority of Canadians agree that Canada should remain its own country and have no interest in becoming part of the United States.

Final Thoughts From the Streets of Calgary

After speaking with several people in Calgary, the general mood was clear.

While political debates about sovereignty, separatism, and international relations continue, the Canadians I spoke with overwhelmingly said they do not want Canada to become the 51st state of the United States.

The idea may occasionally appear in headlines or political statements, but on the streets of Calgary, most people view it as unrealistic.

As always, hearing directly from ordinary people provides a much clearer picture of public opinion than political speculation alone.

Let me know what you think.

Do you believe Canada could ever become the 51st state of the United States, or will it always remain a separate nation?



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