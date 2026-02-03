I am currently in the Russia–Ukraine war zone, not far from the very frontline — what soldiers here call the “point zero.” Right now, I am standing on top of a U.S.-made armored Humvee.

This Humvee was supplied to Ukraine by the United States using American taxpayer money. It was not supplied to Russia. It was captured from Ukrainian forces during combat operations and is now under the control of Russian forces.

And soon, this vehicle will return to the battlefield — this time to be used against Ukrainian forces.

What Western Media Will Not Show You

Over recent months, I have brought you multiple reports from this territory — reports you will never see in Western mainstream media. The reason is simple: this reality does not fit the narrative they want to present.

This Humvee is a clear example of how Western-supplied military equipment changes hands directly on the battlefield.

According to Russian soldiers on the ground, the vehicle was discovered during a combat operation in a forested area. It had a crew of two, came under fire, and was subsequently captured and removed from the battlefield.

One of the soldiers told me:

"I don't even have a driver's license — I just got in and drove."

Repairs and a Return to Combat

The vehicle is currently in a garage, where it is being repaired and restored to working condition. Once repairs are complete, the Humvee will be sent back into combat operations.

And this is not an isolated case. Another Humvee has already been repaired and is actively being used in combat. This one is still under repair but, according to the soldiers, will be ready in the near future.

Russian repair crews joke that they will “do what the Pentagon couldn’t do” — restore the vehicle and possibly make it even more combat-ready than it was when it left the factory.

Inside the American Armored Vehicle

I took a close look inside the captured Humvee. The vehicle shows clear signs of heavy use and damage from previous battles. During its capture, it once again came under intense fire.

Some aspects of the vehicle are surprising. Under the hood, parts appear to be made of fiberglass rather than Kevlar. There is a lot of plastic throughout the vehicle. Even the Goodyear tires did not last long under combat conditions.

Yes, the armored windows held up reasonably well. But overall, the level of protection appears far below what is often advertised in official statements and promotional materials.

Another U.S. Armored Vehicle Under Russian Control

Nearby is another Western-supplied vehicle — a U.S.-made M113 armored personnel carrier. It too was captured in combat and is now under Russian control.

The vehicle has sustained multiple hits and requires significant repairs before it can return to the front. Inside, there are markings and labels written in the Ukrainian language, added after the vehicle was delivered to Ukraine — further confirming its origin.

I have seen many of these vehicles throughout the war zone — in the Kursk region and in other areas of heavy fighting. I have seen them destroyed. I have seen them used by Russian forces. This is not an exception, but a regular reality of this war.

Why This Matters

I always emphasize one thing: no single source has all the information. I do not claim to have all the answers.

I encourage you to watch reports from many different sources, listen to different perspectives, think critically, and form your own informed opinion.

But if you rely only on Western mainstream media, you will never see this side of the war. Because they do not want to show information that challenges their narrative.

I believe you deserve more.

I continue working directly on the ground, moving closer and closer to the frontline. Ahead are even more intense reports and frontline coverage.



