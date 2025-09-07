Patrick Lancaster’s Substack

Patrick Lancaster’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dmitriy Milkin's avatar
Dmitriy Milkin
2d

An excellent summary (in English) about what has happened religiously in the Ukraine since the war started. I know people that would be interested in reading this. Many thanks!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Eric Kittell's avatar
Eric Kittell
1d

Remember it's The Ukraine, not just Ukraine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Patrick Lancaster
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture