A heated confrontation between rival groups of Orthodox faithful outside St. Michael’s Cathedral—underscoring tensions between the Moscow-linked UOC and the independent Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU).)

As the war in Ukraine intensifies, another struggle is unfolding away from the battlefield: a fight over faith. Millions of Ukrainian Christians find themselves caught between loyalty to their traditions and suspicion from the state, as the government imposes new restrictions on churches it deems connected to Russia.

A Law That Reshapes Religious Life

In August 2024, Ukraine passed Law 3894-IX, banning religious organizations that remain “structurally affiliated” with institutions in an aggressor state. In practice, this law focuses on groups with historical ties to the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC), which has supported Moscow’s military actions.

The law does not outlaw Christianity in Ukraine. But it does give officials power to investigate, restrict, and, through the courts, ban entire denominations if they are judged to still be under Moscow’s influence.

Ukrainian Orthodox Church Under Fire

At the heart of the controversy is the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), which for centuries was linked to the Moscow Patriarchate. In 2022, the UOC publicly declared independence, rejecting Patriarch Kirill’s support for the invasion. Despite this, Ukrainian authorities argue the UOC never fully severed ties and still operates under Moscow’s influence.

In September 2025, the government went further—filing a court petition to ban the UOC outright. If the court sides with Kyiv, millions of Ukrainian Christians could see their church effectively outlawed.

Raids, Monastery Evictions, and Criminal Cases

The conflict has already reshaped daily religious life. Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has conducted raids on monasteries and churches, investigating alleged collaboration and propaganda. Some clergy face criminal cases, although convictions remain limited.

The state has also moved against Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, one of Eastern Orthodoxy’s holiest sites. The Lavra is state-owned, and in 2023 the government terminated the UOC’s lease. Parts of the complex have since been given to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), the rival denomination recognized by Constantinople.

Warnings Over Religious Freedom

Human rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, acknowledge Ukraine’s need to protect itself from Russian influence but warn the new law is written so broadly that it risks curbing genuine religious freedom. They call for clear evidence and careful court oversight to avoid punishing believers simply for their faith.

The U.S. State Department also noted these concerns in its 2024 Religious Freedom Report, highlighting the challenge of balancing national security with basic rights.

But for UOC believers—millions of whom identify strongly as Orthodox Christians—the sense of persecution is real. Their churches have been searched, their monasteries threatened, and their leaders accused of treason.

A Nation Divided Spiritually

The war has made religion another front line. For Kyiv, the issue is one of sovereignty: breaking the last threads of Russian influence. For many Christians, it feels like their spiritual homes and centuries-old traditions are under attack.

The coming court decision on the UOC’s fate will shape not only the future of Ukraine’s religious landscape but also how the world judges Kyiv’s commitment to religious freedom in the middle of war.