Colombia "Is Next" for Regime Change Says Trump

A border city caught between two storms

I came to this border region while trying to finalize entry into Venezuela. I had arrangements in place before arriving, but on the ground things can change fast — and here, the mood feels tense, like the region is standing on the edge of something bigger. So I did what I always do: if I can’t move forward yet, I report exactly where I am and talk to the people living the story.

Colombia’s border with Venezuela is not just a line on a map. It’s a pressure point — for migration, for smuggling networks, for armed groups, and for the political consequences of whatever happens next in Venezuela.

The clip that set off alarm bells

In the report, I show an excerpt of a conversation where Donald Trump speaks about drugs flowing into the United States and makes aggressive comments about leaders in the region — including language suggesting Colombia’s president could be “next,” and that “serious action” could follow.

Whether people see it as bluff, media theater, or a real warning, the words matter — especially in Latin America, where history taught many nations to treat this kind of talk as more than just noise.

“Take it seriously — the U.S. has history here”

I sat down with Kenny San Gino, a Colombian lawyer and former professor, now studying in the United States. He urged separating political performance from state machinery — but he also said that when a superpower talks about someone being “next,” you can’t simply ignore it.

He pointed to the long record of U.S. involvement across Latin America and said that even if a direct “regime change” operation against Colombia seems unlikely, the country could still absorb the impact of whatever happens in Venezuela.

His reasoning was blunt: Colombia has been one of Washington’s closest regional partners for decades — not only economically, but especially through security and military cooperation. That relationship, he argued, makes a U.S. move against Colombia far less logical than the rhetoric suggests.

But then he made the point that actually matters for people in Cúcuta:

Even if Colombia isn’t the target, Colombia can still become collateral damage.

The real fear: what happens after a shock in Venezuela

Kenny’s focus wasn’t just on presidents — it was on systems: armies, armed networks, and groups that operate across borders. He warned that after any major rupture inside Venezuela, the key question becomes: who controls territory and weapons next?

He mentioned Venezuela’s “colectivos” — armed pro-government civilian groups often discussed in Venezuelan politics — and the possibility that instability could produce unpredictable power centers.

He also pointed to the reality that Colombian armed groups already operate in border regions, and that everyone locally “knows it.” If a major international action happens in Venezuela — whether invasion, blockade, covert operations, or internal collapse — these groups could exploit chaos, routes, and displaced populations.

Cúcuta: where migration becomes survival

One of the strongest parts of the conversation was about migration and pressure on border cities. Kenny said the region has already experienced massive waves of people searching for survival over the last decade — and that any new escalation could multiply those flows fast.

For Cúcuta, that doesn’t mean abstract geopolitics. It means overcrowded neighborhoods, strained services, increased informal work, crime opportunities for armed networks, and ordinary people forced into impossible choices.

“I love both nations — I only want peace”

I also spoke with an elderly woman in the street — a Colombian who said she has family in Venezuela. Her words weren’t ideological. They were human:

She said she loves both countries and doesn’t want bloodshed. She repeated that she wants peace — for Colombia, for Venezuela, and for children.

When people live close to a border that can ignite, they often stop arguing about flags and start worrying about funerals.

The other voice: sovereignty and the “imperialist logic”

Another interview segment in the subtitles reflects a sharply political viewpoint: the argument that threats of intervention represent an “imperialist logic,” an attack on Colombian sovereignty, and an attempt to punish Colombia’s current progressive government.

That speaker emphasizes something important, even if viewers disagree with the framing: Colombia is in a historically unusual political moment — and external pressure can amplify internal polarization. In other words, even words alone can worsen instability if they push the country into “choose a side” politics under threat.

So is Colombia “next”?

Based on what people told me on camera, the most common conclusion wasn’t “yes” or “no.”

It was: don’t get hypnotized by the headline — watch the consequences.

Even if Colombia never becomes a direct target, a major escalation involving Venezuela can still hit Colombia through:

migration surges and humanitarian strain

border criminal economies expanding

armed groups exploiting confusion

political destabilization inside Colombia itself

And for a city like Cúcuta, that’s not theory. That’s daily life.

What I’m doing next

I’m continuing this series from the border. If I can enter Venezuela, I’ll report from there. If I can’t, I’ll keep reporting where I am — because the border is already a frontline of consequences.

Tell me in the comments what you want me to investigate next.

