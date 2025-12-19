Colombia Venezuela: Frontier Surrounded By US Military Special Report

I’ve been on the road for almost four days.

Multiple flights, long layovers, overnight buses, border towns, scams, confusion, and uncertainty. By the time I landed in Colombia, I had already spent nearly 50 hours traveling, chasing one simple goal: to reach Venezuela and report on what is happening there as tensions with the United States escalate.

This is not a studio story.

This is what it looks like when you actually try to get there.

Arrival in Colombia: A Gateway Under Pressure

As our plane descended into Bogotá, local time was just before 2 p.m. Colombia felt calm on the surface. Fresh air. Busy airport. Normal life. But beneath that calm sat a region under growing pressure.

Western airlines had already canceled most flights into Venezuela following Trump’s airspace closure order. Remaining routes were either extremely expensive or required complicated connections. Some flights still existed on paper, but prices had exploded into the $5,000–$6,000 range, making them nearly impossible for independent journalists.

Colombian customs was straightforward. I told them the truth: I was only passing through, heading toward Venezuela. No problems. No questions. Stamp and go.

The real challenge would come later.

Why Venezuela — And Why Now

The reason for this journey is simple. The situation around Venezuela is rapidly deteriorating.

The U.S. president has openly threatened military action, not just against Venezuela, but also against what he describes as “drug-producing countries,” naming Venezuela, Colombia, and Mexico. He accused Colombia of producing cocaine, threatened “serious action,” and said bluntly: “He better wise up or he’ll be next.”

This is not abstract rhetoric. These words are followed by airspace closures, naval movements, sanctions, and seizures at sea. When this kind of language escalates, history shows that consequences often follow.

That’s why I wanted to be there before anything happens — not after the fact, not through press releases, but on the ground.

No Easy Way In

With flights uncertain and prohibitively expensive, the only realistic option was the long way: overland.

That meant:

a bus ride of 14–18 hours through Colombia’s mountains;

crossing the border on foot;

then another 14+ hours inside Venezuela toward Caracas.

All told, just reaching Caracas would take 70–80 hours of continuous travel.

And that’s assuming nothing goes wrong.

The Road to the Border

The bus ride toward the border was brutal. Serpentine mountain roads zigzagged endlessly. People got sick. Bags were grabbed. The landscape was beautiful, but exhaustion set in quickly. Internet was unreliable. Plans changed by the hour.

By the time we reached the border town, it was clear this was not a normal crossing.

Chaos at the Border

The moment I stepped off the bus, I was surrounded.

Multiple people rushed toward me, claiming to be authorities. They said they needed to stamp my passport, help me cross, guide me to the “right office.” Something felt wrong almost immediately.

It was a scam.

Only later did a local man and his son step in, pull me aside, and explain what was happening. They helped me find the correct route, shared a taxi with me, and got me closer to the real crossing point.

Without them, things could have gone very differently.

This is the reality of border zones under pressure: confusion, opportunists, fear, and very little clarity about who is legitimate and who isn’t.

Two Attempts. Two Failures.

I attempted to cross into Venezuela twice.

From the Colombian side, there were no issues. From the Venezuelan side, there were problems both times. First, questions about invitations. Then reservations. Then silence. No clear explanations.

Filming near the border was sensitive. Cameras had to be put away. This wasn’t a place to push limits recklessly.

At one point, loud explosions echoed nearby — later explained as fireworks tied to local holiday celebrations. But in a region on edge, every sound raises questions.

Waiting, Watching, Reporting

After days on the road, I finally slept in a bed for the first time. Waiting now for responses from officials, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to understand whether entry will be possible.

If I’m allowed in, I’ll report from inside Venezuela — talking to people, showing daily life, documenting what’s really happening as pressure builds.

If I’m not allowed in, I won’t pretend otherwise.

I’ll report from Colombia, from the border, from conversations with locals, drivers, workers, and anyone living under the shadow of these threats. Honest reporting means telling you exactly where I am, what I can show, and what I can’t.

Why This Matters

It’s easy to talk about war from a studio. It’s harder to sit on a bus for 18 hours, get surrounded at a border, and still keep going.

This is what independent journalism looks like when governments close airspace, tighten borders, and control access.

And this is exactly why it matters.

The story doesn’t start with bombs.

It starts with borders closing, flights disappearing, and journalists being told to stay away.

I’m here to show you that part too.

— Patrick Lancaster

