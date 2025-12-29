For weeks now, the public has been flooded with headlines about “breakthroughs,” “major progress,” and “historic peace talks” on Ukraine. Meetings are announced, statements are amplified, and optimism is carefully staged. But when you strip away the theater, one hard reality remains untouched.

These negotiations are not about ending the war.

They are about managing perception.

And the core problem is brutally simple:

There is no legal way for Russia to declare the war over while Ukrainian forces remain on territory that Russian law and the Russian Constitution define as Russian territory.

That alone makes most of what we’re hearing little more than smoke and mirrors.

The Kremlin’s Position: Objectives, Not Optics

Through Dmitry Peskov and other officials, the Kremlin has been consistent in one fundamental point: Russia is not negotiating narratives — it is pursuing stated objectives.

The Kremlin has repeatedly stated that fighting can stop only if Ukraine withdraws its forces from the Donbass and the so-called “New Russia” territories it still holds — territories Moscow claims under Russian law and the Constitution.

Key positions reiterated by Moscow include:

Russia will assess Trump–Zelensky talks only after receiving official information from the United States.

Vladimir Putin and Trump did not discuss any Christmas ceasefire.

There is no interest in publicly speculating about joint management of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant or special economic zones in contested regions.

Moscow views any end to the conflict strictly through the lens of achieving its objectives, not through improvised plans, media leaks, or rhetorical “Plan B” statements.

This is not ambiguity. It is intentional clarity.

Share

The Donbass Distraction

Most media coverage — and many so-called peace proposals — obsess over Donbass.

That’s already a sleight of hand.

Yes, Donbass includes Donetsk and Lugansk.

But Donbass is not the full territorial issue Russia says this war is about.

Under Russia’s own legal framework, the territory it claims includes:

Crimea

Donetsk

Lugansk

Kherson

Zaporizhzhia

So when you hear phrases like “Ukraine just needs to withdraw from Donbass,” understand what’s happening: the argument is being shrunk to something that does not match Russia’s own legal claims.

A Donbass-only withdrawal does not resolve the war under Russia’s constitutional logic. Not even close.

Leave a comment

Zelensky’s Contradictions

On the Ukrainian side, Volodymyr Zelensky has been clear about one thing: Ukraine has agreed to nothing.

Zelensky has stated:

There are no agreements on withdrawing Ukrainian forces from Donbass.

Territorial issues were not resolved — or even meaningfully discussed — during talks with Trump.

Any proposed “20-point plan” would require approval, preferably via referendum, which he called the “strongest historical signature.”

At the same time, Zelensky floated parliamentary ratification as a possible alternative — while insisting a referendum would still be required if territorial concessions were involved.

That contradiction matters.

A referendum implies territorial loss.

Parliamentary approval is political maneuvering.

Neither changes Russia’s legal reality.

Trump’s Optimism vs. Legal Reality

After meeting Zelensky, Donald Trump spoke optimistically:

“Major progress” has been made.

One or two issues remain unresolved.

Sovereignty over Donbass is still open.

Ukraine must approve any settlement via referendum or parliament.

Europe would shoulder much of Ukraine’s security burden.

An agreement could be reached within weeks.

Trump even acknowledged that Russia did not shell the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, a rare factual admission in Western political discourse.

But optimism does not override law.

The Wall Nobody Wants to Admit Exists

Here is the part most negotiations pretend doesn’t exist:

Under Russian law and the Russian Constitution, Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia are considered part of Russia.

That is not a negotiating position.

That is the internal legal framework Russia claims to operate under.

Any Russian official who agrees to “return,” “trade,” or “freeze” these territories while Ukrainian forces remain would be violating Russian law. There is no constitutional mechanism for Moscow to do that — even if it wanted to.

So let’s be absolutely clear:

Russia cannot declare the war over while Ukrainian forces remain in any territory Russia claims as its own.

Russia cannot accept a ceasefire that leaves foreign troops on constitutionally claimed land.

Russia cannot legally sign a peace deal that contradicts its own constitution.

Why These Talks Exist at All

So if the endpoint is so constrained, why all the meetings, statements, and hype?

Because these talks are not designed to end the war. They are designed to:

Create the illusion of progress Manage political pressure in the U.S. and EU Delay accountability for failed policies Keep funding pipelines and alliances intact Pre-position blame when talks collapse

Even the Kremlin openly acknowledges growing dissatisfaction inside EU countries toward leaders who continue funding Kiev — while admitting citizens have few tools to remove those leaders before elections.

That tells you exactly what this phase is about.

My Position — No Spin, No Illusions

I’ll say this as plainly as possible.

There is no scenario where Russia declares peace while Ukrainian forces remain on territory Russia legally considers its own.

There is no deal where Russia “just takes Donbass” and walks away.

There is no ceasefire-first fantasy that overrides constitutional reality.

The war ends only when Russia controls all territory that Russian law defines as Russia.

Anyone telling you peace comes before that is lying — whether intentionally or through self-delusion.

Very simple. Like it or not.

💥 Donate ONE TIME PAY with Link and card via 🔗 https://bit.ly/OneTimeSupportPLnewstoday

💥 Donate MONTHLY via 🔗 https://bit.ly/MonthlyPLnewstoday

💥 Donate BTC 1AGiuuVR4uCqz5tZtyf6ekm5BQEWQwfLvz

💥 Donate ONE TIME or Monthly via 🔗 buymeacoffee.com/plnewstoday