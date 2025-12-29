Patrick Lancaster’s Substack

Swlion
13h

I understand Russia’s legal framing of the conflict, but I think it’s impossible to separate that from NATO’s role in creating the conditions for war. When serious talk began about Ukraine joining NATO — and with six NATO countries already bordering Russia — it was inevitable that Moscow would feel encircled.

If the U.S. found itself in a similar situation, with an openly hostile alliance arming Mexico and Canada, it would almost certainly act to secure its own sphere of influence. That doesn’t justify invasion, but it does explain why Russia views this as an existential issue rather than a simple border dispute.

In short, peace won’t come from battlefield victories alone — it will require the West to acknowledge and address the security dynamics that helped bring this conflict about in the first place. Unfortunately, many of the most pro-war voices within the EU and NATO remain unwilling to confront that reality.

Adam Hartley
14h

To be expected, nothing new there,.....take care Patrick.

