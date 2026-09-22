Much of the world says Abkhazia is part of Georgia. The people who live there say it is their own country. So I took my family there to see the reality for ourselves.

What is it really like to take your family on vacation to a country that much of the world says doesn’t exist?

That is exactly what I wanted to find out.

Abkhazia has its own government, president, borders, language, flag, culture, police, institutions and everyday life.

But internationally, its status remains deeply disputed.

Today, only four United Nations member states — Russia, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Syria — recognize Abkhazia as an independent country. Most of the world considers Abkhazia part of Georgia.

But when you actually cross the border and travel through Abkhazia, you don’t experience a political statement.

You experience a real place.

You meet real people.

You see families going to the beach, people working in restaurants, tourists walking through the streets, children playing, farmers selling their products and communities simply living their everyday lives.

And that is what I wanted to show.

So I Brought My Family

Instead of sitting in a studio talking about Abkhazia, I brought my family with me and traveled across the country.

We visited the beaches, cities, restaurants, tourist areas and countryside.

We ate the food.

We talked with local people.

We experienced the tourist areas.

We drove the roads.

And most importantly, we looked at Abkhazia not as politicians or diplomats — but as a family actually traveling there.

Because there is a huge difference between reading about a place and actually standing there.

For many people outside this region, the word Abkhazia immediately brings up politics.

Georgia.

Russia.

War.

Recognition.

Territorial disputes.

All of those issues are part of Abkhazia’s story, and they should not be ignored.

But they are not the entire story.

Behind the international arguments are people living their lives every single day.

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What Is Abkhazia Really Like?

That was the question behind this report.

Is Abkhazia safe for tourists?

What are the beaches really like?

What are the resorts and restaurants like?

How expensive is it to bring a family here?

What does the countryside look like?

How do ordinary people live?

And perhaps most importantly:

What do the people who actually live in Abkhazia think their country is?

Because while most governments around the world consider this territory part of Georgia, the people we meet here overwhelmingly speak about Abkhazia as their country.

Rather than telling you which side of that political argument you should accept, I think there is a much better approach:

Come with me and see it for yourself.

A Place You Rarely See Like This

Abkhazia is beautiful.

There are mountains rising almost directly from the Black Sea coast.

There are long beaches, subtropical vegetation, old Soviet architecture, small villages, busy tourist areas and places that feel almost untouched.

But what stood out to me most was something much simpler.

It feels like a real place because it is filled with real people living real lives.

Whatever position governments around the world take regarding Abkhazia’s political status, the people living here still wake up every morning, go to work, raise their families, run businesses, go swimming, sit in cafés and think about their future.

That reality can disappear when everything is reduced to a geopolitical headline.

This report is my attempt to show the other side of the story.

Not to tell you what to think.

But to let you see what I saw.

I Also Interviewed the President of Abkhazia

While reporting in Abkhazia, I also sat down with President Badra Gunba for an extended interview about the country’s past, present and future.

We discussed Abkhazia’s relationship with Russia, international recognition, the country’s development and where he believes Abkhazia is heading.

If you want to understand how Abkhazia’s leadership sees its own country and its place in the world, watch that interview here:

WATCH MY INTERVIEW WITH THE PRESIDENT OF ABKHAZIA:

See It for Yourself

There are plenty of governments, organizations and media outlets ready to tell you what Abkhazia is.

I wanted to do something different.

I went there.

And this time, I brought my family.

Come with us as we travel through Abkhazia and show you the beaches, the people, the food, the cities, the countryside and everyday life in a place much of the world refuses to recognize as a country.

Then you can decide what you think for yourself.

Watch the full report and make up your own mind.

SUPPORT MY INDEPENDENT REPORTING

Reports like this take real time and money to produce.

Travel, fuel, accommodation, equipment and the costs of staying on the ground add up quickly. I don’t have a major media corporation funding these reports.

My reporting is supported directly by viewers like you.

If you want to help me continue going to places most international media rarely show firsthand:

ONE-TIME SUPPORT:

https://bit.ly/OneTimeSupportPLnewstoday

MONTHLY SUPPORT:

https://bit.ly/MonthlyPLnewstoday

Thank you to everyone who continues to support my work.

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