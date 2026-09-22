Patrick Lancaster’s Substack

Patrick Lancaster’s Substack

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Scarf
Sep 22Edited

I used to map UKR for a couple years

& I told you, that on MINDS, I put yer articles & videos.

https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1914458442428104704?referrer=flyingaxblade mid june how I make a coversheet

you gave me the best [GIF]s!!!!

°Cherish° "Fondly remembered, best left unspoken ~not~ unsprainted."

°Cherishº is the new love, be well.

Blow more bubbles thru» H°ºps

*May God

nod twards thee & thine

nod to ward thine & mine as well!*

you got me a lot of hits

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