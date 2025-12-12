Patrick Lancaster’s Substack

Patrick Lancaster’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan's avatar
Alan
15h

Imagine Russia stopping every ship that departs from a US port and inspecting the ship for weapons intended for Ukraine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Kent Ramsay's avatar
Kent Ramsay
15h

Trump is now officially the Head of Global Organized Crime operations. His picture should hang in post offices around the world. Wanted for murder and grand larceny and bad hair.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Patrick Lancaster · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture