"Fighting Will Continue on the LOC": Indian Colonel Speaks Out in Explosive Interview

Patrick Lancaster – Reporting from India

As tensions remain high between India and Pakistan, I sat down with Indian Army veteran and geopolitical analyst Colonel Rohit Dev to get an exclusive, on-the-ground perspective. What he told me was both candid and alarming: “The Line of Control (LOC) will remain active. The fighting will continue.” Manly small arms.

This interview sheds new light on Operation Sundoor, India’s recent military response, and why Indian officials believe the conflict is far from over — despite the recent U.S.-brokered ceasefire.

Pakistan’s Escalation and the Red Lines

According to Colonel Dev, Pakistan has consistently escalated the situation — from terrorist infiltration to indirect artillery and drone attacks on Indian civilian zones.

“We took our time to mobilize, and then we struck nine strategic terror locations — including Sialkot and Bahawalpur,” he said.

Colonel Dev emphasized that India has crossed into a new phase of military readiness. Any future terror attacks on Indian soil will be interpreted as an act of war.

Ceasefire? Only on Paper.

Despite international calls for peace, Colonel Dev made it clear that:

“The ceasefire excludes the LOC. There is still active fire every night.”

Pakistan, he argues, cannot afford to stop LOC skirmishes. It's a key part of their infiltration strategy, especially in the high season of May to September. Artillery and small-arms fire are used as cover to insert terrorists across the fence — a method dating back to the 1990s.

Why Operation Sundoor Isn’t Over

“Operation Sundoor is still on,” Colonel Dev confirmed.

Even though political pressure has paused overt strikes, India’s military remains in a heightened state of readiness. Assets are on standby, and weapons systems are ready for precision engagement.

India has developed and deployed advanced supersonic missiles, smart fences, GPS-guided systems, and satellite surveillance to detect and neutralize threats at their point of origin — even within Pakistani territory.

Pakistan’s Nuclear Threat Is Losing Credibility

Colonel Dev dismissed Pakistan’s repeated nuclear warnings as an outdated scare tactic:

“They’ve been saying the word ‘nuclear’ for 40 years. But with today’s intelligence and targeting systems, we know how to intercept before launch.”

He explained how India has hardened its command-and-control systems, built a missile defense network, and developed nuclear-hardened mechanized units. In short, India is prepared for any escalation — and doesn’t buy the "nuclear bogey" anymore.

China, the U.S., and the Global Balance

Interestingly, Colonel Dev claimed China is backing off from its usual pro-Pakistan posture. With trade wars and post-COVID shifts, Beijing is now treading more carefully, while Washington played a key role in pushing for a ceasefire.

“Pakistan cried to the U.S. after we hit them. That’s what led to the current pause.”

But even with outside pressure, Colonel Dev warned: India’s patience has limits.

A Strategic Shift: Precision Over Prolonged War

Colonel Dev laid out India’s doctrine clearly:

Precision over full invasion

Swift and surgical responses

Zero tolerance for civilian or military targeting

No first use of nuclear weapons — but with a readiness to change that if needed

He concluded with a stark warning:

“If Pakistan strikes again — especially civilian areas or military bases — I don’t think they’ll survive the next one.”

On the Ground, Showing You What Others Won’t

This is exactly why I came to India. To speak to people like Colonel Dev, to bring you what no Western media outlet will show: the real thoughts, the real warnings, and the real strategic picture — from the people who live and breathe it.

Stay tuned. We’re heading closer to the frontlines. More reports, more interviews, and more truth from the ground — coming soon.

— Patrick Lancaster