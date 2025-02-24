In my latest video report, I take you inside the heart of a Russian special forces Akhmat ammunitions laboratory—a facility where both conventional and experimental munitions are reimagined for modern combat. Situated on the volatile Belgorod Kharkov Front, this lab is tasked with transforming traditional explosives into drone-delivered weapons that could change the dynamics of the battlefield.

A Glimpse Inside the Laboratory

On the frontline, I introduce you to a world where ingenuity meets urgency. The laboratory, staffed by Russian special forces, is dedicated to modifying and assembling ammunition for tactical advantage. Here, technicians work with precision, altering POM-2 mines so they can be attached to drones like the Mavic. The process is straightforward yet innovative: they saw off the mine's bottom, reconfigure its design, and prepare it for drone delivery. A demonstration with a dummy mine shows that once dropped, these modified explosives will deploy four lines of munitions that detonate immediately upon contact with a 3-kilogram load.

The Art and Science of Ammunition Modification

The report delves into the technical aspects of this transformation. In addition to modifying mines, the technicians prepare heavy explosives specifically for drone operations. The process involves:

Extracting and Mixing Explosives: Hexogen is extracted from grenades and combined with chemicals and other fuel. These ingredients are mixed under carefully controlled humidity conditions.

Compacting the Mixture: To ensure the explosive charge is as dense and effective as possible, the technician even uses a hammer—an unconventional but necessary step to compact the mixture further.

Specialized Charges: The laboratory produces both cumulative charges and thermobaric shots. The latter leverages the high temperature generated by serebryanka to create a vacuum explosion, rapidly consuming oxygen and delivering a devastating impact.

This detailed explanation reveals the dual nature of the work: it is both methodical and creative, blending technical know-how with a daring spirit of innovation.

The Human Element Behind the Technology

Beyond the technical details, the report captures the human side of the operation. One technician, with roots in Lipetsk and a current residence in Stary Oskol, shares insights about life at Akhmat. With over two years of service and at the age of 54, he explains that working at Akhmat is about more than just following orders—it’s about having a "huge space for creativity" and a human attitude toward personnel. This environment, though dangerous, allows for personal initiative and innovation in a field where every modification can have a critical impact.

No Filters, No Narratives

Throughout the report, I emphasize the importance of seeing the complete picture. "We're just bringing you as much as we can, because you deserve as many different perspectives as possible," I state. In an era when media narratives are often filtered and controlled, this firsthand report is a call for unvarnished truth. The laboratory is presented without embellishment or bias, offering a raw look at how modern warfare is evolving on the frontline.

Conclusion

From transforming traditional mines into drone-compatible explosives to preparing advanced explosive charges with unconventional methods, the Russian special forces Akhmat ammunitions laboratory is a hub of innovation on the Belgorod Kharkov Front. This report not only sheds light on the technical advancements in frontline combat but also underscores the human determination that drives these innovations.

Stay tuned for more unfiltered, on-the-ground insights into modern warfare, and remember—the truth is often found in the details that mainstream narratives leave out. All perspectives matter, and independent journalism is here to provide what is missing.

