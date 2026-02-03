I am inside a Russian forces field hospital, not far from the front line. Just behind me is the entrance where three wounded soldiers arrived moments ago. This facility is the first medical stop after combat, where fighters are brought directly from the battlefield.

There is no politics here and no media narrative being built. This is where the critical work happens in the first minutes and hours after injury: stabilization, searching for wounds that a soldier may not even realize he has, and deciding where he must go next.

“Sometimes You Don’t Even Know Where All the Wounds Are”

That phrase may sound blunt, but it reflects battlefield reality. Shock, adrenaline, blood, gear, and fragmentation injuries can hide serious wounds. Medics here move fast—checking limbs, chest, abdomen, and head before sending patients deeper into the medical chain.

The process is systematic:

X-ray and scanning

Ultrasound

Dressing room

Operating room

Intensive care, if the condition is critical

After this field hospital, many wounded are transferred to a larger rear hospital—the same one I documented in my previous report.

Share

Unprecedented Access, No Staging

For this report, I was given unprecedented access. What you see is exactly what is happening—no special edits, no staged scenes. This is not television. This is real life, and in many cases, the line between life and death.

We speak directly with doctors and patients, showing how frontline military medicine actually works—from triage to surgery.

And one detail continues to stand out.

Leave a comment

Foreign Fighters Inside the Hospital

In previous reports, I documented a noticeable increase in foreign fighters—especially from African countries—joining Russian forces. Inside this field hospital, I see the same pattern again.

I meet a fighter with the callsign Levi, who is from Colombia. He is not an isolated case.

Over the last 24–48 hours alone, I have personally encountered multiple foreign fighters in one location, a level of concentration I have not seen before.

Interview: A Fighter From Mali — Why He Is Here

I speak with a wounded fighter from Mali. He tells me directly that he came to Russia seeking residency and citizenship. His family is currently outside Russia, and his goal is to bring them here. When I ask why, his answer is simple:

“I like Russia. Life is good here.”

He has been serving for about six months. When asked whether Russia takes care of its fighters and whether he received training, he says yes—and strongly rejects claims that foreigners are sent to the front without preparation.

I ask whether he wants his face blurred for safety. He says it is fine to show it.

He also mentions friends from Kenya and Benin, reinforcing how international this force has become.

How the Field Hospital Works — Explained by a Senior Doctor

Next, I’m given a full tour by one of the senior doctors.

Everything begins in the reception and triage area:

wounded are examined by the duty doctor,

changed into clean clothing if necessary,

then sent for diagnostics.

The hospital is equipped with X-ray, scan/CT, and ultrasound for limbs, abdomen, and chest. These tools allow doctors to quickly determine fractures, shrapnel injuries, and whether there are penetrating wounds.

After diagnostics, a decision is made:

dressing room,

operating room,

or observation and pain management.

Dressing Room

Almost every patient passes through here. This is where:

wounds are cleaned and treated,

surgical wound care is performed,

splints and casts are applied for fractures.

Intensive Care Unit

The ICU is reserved for the most severe cases. It includes ventilators and has a direct exit from the operating room, allowing critical patients to be transferred immediately.

Operating Rooms

According to the doctor, nearly all types of surgery are performed here, except complex neurosurgery involving the brain. He also demonstrates minimally invasive diagnostic equipment, where a camera is inserted through a small incision to check for internal injuries.

Who Funds the Hospital

I ask a straightforward question: who pays for all of this equipment?

The doctor explains that funding comes from the Ministry of Defense, the Akhmat-affiliated foundation, and humanitarian donations from civilians who actively raise funds for medicines and medical equipment.

“This Is Not a TV Show. These Are Real Lives.”

Standing inside this hospital, the reality is unmistakable. It doesn’t matter where a patient is from—Russian, African, or Colombian. Every person who comes through these doors is treated by doctors whose sole goal is to save that life.

We will remain here overnight to document what happens next. This is not content creation—it is documentation of reality.

Even the doctors train like soldiers. Inside the hospital is a gym where medical staff maintain their physical readiness. This is a frontline environment, and everyone here carries that burden.



Support independent frontline reporting (crowdfunded):

💥 Donate ONE TIME PAY (card): https://bit.ly/OneTimeSupportPLnewstoday



💥 Donate MONTHLY: https://bit.ly/MonthlyPLnewstoday



💥 Donate BTC: 1AGiuuVR4uCqz5tZtyf6ekm5BQEWQwfLvz

💥 Donate ONE TIME or Monthly: https://buymeacoffee.com/plnewstoday

