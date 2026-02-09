Morning on the front line doesn’t start with headlines or briefings. It starts with a quiet that can end at any second. The night was unusually calm — and that kind of calm is always suspicious. When you’re near the front, you learn quickly: silence doesn’t mean safety. It means a pause.

As soon as daylight comes, the first wounded soldiers begin arriving at the field hospital. Nobody knows how many will come today — or how severe their injuries really are. Here, at the first medical stop after battle, time isn’t measured in minutes. It’s measured in chances.

The wounded arrive: first diagnostics, then the scalpel

The first thing doctors do is identify exactly where the shrapnel is and what’s damaged. Two soldiers are immediately sent for X-rays. This isn’t routine — shrapnel can sit inside the body in a way that looks “manageable” on the outside, until it suddenly becomes too late.

I’m told they’re about to operate in the same room, side by side, and that essentially two surgeries will be happening in parallel. War forces these realities. Nobody here is performing for the camera — they’re racing the clock.

Before I enter the operating area, I’m given protective gear: mask and full body covering. The reason is simple — don’t bring germs in, don’t create another problem for the people fighting to keep someone alive.

“Drone. Yes.” The wound went through the chest and into the abdomen

Doctors explain the initial assessment. The words are clinical, but the reality behind them is brutal:

A penetrating thoracoabdominal wound : the projectile went through the chest cavity and into the abdominal cavity.

Left lung injury : blood and air in the pleural cavity — classic signs of a punctured lung.

Signs of fluid/blood in the abdomen as well.

I ask the wounded man what happened. He answers plainly: “Drone. Drone.” He says it’s hard to dodge them — unpleasant, difficult, almost impossible sometimes.

A doctor beside him sounds confident: they’ll operate now and everything will be fine. But out here, words are just words. What matters next is what happens on the table.

The surgical plan: chest drainage first, then abdominal surgery

They explain the steps:

Stage 1: pleural drainage.

A special drain is placed to remove air and blood and help the lung re-expand. When the lung isn’t working properly, every breath becomes a struggle — and that has to be corrected immediately.

Stage 2: laparotomy (abdominal surgery).

They suspect serious internal injuries — potentially the spleen and intestines — but they won’t know for sure until the abdomen is opened.

Inside the operating room: ten people around one patient

I see how many people it takes. Around the table there are about ten doctors and nurses. Frontline surgery isn’t “one surgeon and one assistant.” It’s a system: someone holds the field, someone monitors blood pressure, someone handles anesthesia, someone prepares instruments, someone tracks vital signs and timing. Everyone has a job, and everyone moves with purpose.

And it becomes clear: frontline medicine isn’t chaos, like many imagine. It’s strict discipline, where seconds matter and everybody knows their role.

The worst suspicion is confirmed: blood around the heart

Then comes a diagnosis that makes everything feel heavier:

hemopericardium — blood in the pericardial sac around the heart. That raises the suspicion of a heart injury. The projectile’s path suggests it may have struck the heart or liver, and then continued toward the stomach. There’s blood in the abdomen, and a stomach wound is suspected too.

The plan adapts in real time: first they’ll check the heart — evaluate the pericardium and drain it if needed — and if there’s confirmation of damage, they’ll operate on the heart, and only then move on to the stomach.

“The surgeon is holding his heart in his hand”: open-heart surgery on the front line

And then comes the moment I’ll never forget.

Through the camera inserted into the chest, we can see the heart and lungs. And then — no theory, no distance — the surgeon is literally holding the man’s heart in his hand.

They show me a small injury: a tiny projectile went right through the heart. This isn’t a metaphor. This is open-heart surgery.

I document what’s happening: the surgeon begins sewing the heart where the shrapnel entered and exited. At one point, I notice a small piece of tissue on the end of the needle — my understanding is that it’s being used like a patch to cover the hole in the heart and stabilize the damage.

This is the side of war most people never see: not just the fighting, but what it does to the human body.

A detail that hits hard: a smoker’s lungs

At one point the doctors show the lungs and explain the dark lines — the man is a smoker. In the middle of a life-or-death operation, it feels like a reminder of normal life — the kind of normal life many people out here don’t have anymore. But it’s also a medical reality: a body already under extreme stress is taking extra damage from addiction.

Surgery outcome: the heart is stable, next is the stomach

Later, doctors say the heart has been closed and stabilized — sinus rhythm, stable pressure, the patient is holding on. The operation isn’t finished though: now the focus shifts to the stomach and the abdominal wounds.

I don’t keep asking questions. In a place like this, every second spent “talking for the interview” can be a second taken from saving someone’s life.

Why I show this

At the end of the report, I say what I believe: people need to see information from multiple sides, compare sources, and think for themselves. No single source has the whole picture. But if people never see moments like this at all — they’ll never understand what’s really happening.

This report is about what war looks like when you’re standing in an operating room and a doctor is sewing a human heart back together. Not in a movie. Not in a studio. Not in theory. Here. Now. On the front line.

