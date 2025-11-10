The Wall Street Journal has published a report that could drastically reshape how Europe views the war in Ukraine.

According to the outlet, German investigators now believe that the Nord Stream pipeline explosions were carried out by Ukraine, and the trail leads directly to former Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny.

Even though these findings have not been officially confirmed, the implications are massive. In Berlin, political analysts are warning that Europe’s unity on Ukraine is starting to fracture.

💣 German Investigators Point to Kiev

WSJ sources say German intelligence has gathered “extremely compelling evidence” linking an elite Ukrainian military unit to the operation, allegedly supervised personally by Zaluzhny.

The mission reportedly involved a naval operation in the Baltic Sea, using a rented civilian vessel and professional deep-sea diving equipment.

The suspected goals were strategic:

To strike Russia’s energy revenues ,

To sever economic ties between Moscow and Berlin ,

To weaken Russia’s leverage over Europe’s energy supply. Share

⚖️ Arrests Across Europe and a Possible Trial

Several suspects connected to the operation have reportedly been detained across Europe.

If a German court case against Ukrainian nationals does take place, it could ignite a major diplomatic crisis between Berlin and Kiev.

Germany remains Ukraine’s largest financial donor and a key supplier of air defense systems and heavy weapons.

Now, voices in the Bundestag are asking:

“Is Germany funding a government that blew up its own pipeline?” Leave a comment

🧩 Political Pressure in Berlin

Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) is facing growing political pressure.

His administration, according to WSJ, is trying to contain the fallout domestically and preserve what’s left of the pro-Ukraine consensus.

However, leaks from the intelligence community continue — and according to sources, most of German society already accepts that Kyiv was behind the attack.

🌍 A Blow to Europe’s Image

If confirmed, the consequences could reach far beyond Germany.

For Washington , it would damage trust with Berlin.

For Kiev , it could mean a collapse of Western financial and military support.

For NATO, it would raise questions about integrity and transparency, since most member states initially blamed Russia — the country that actually lost the most from the explosions.

Political analysts are calling it “Europe’s Watergate” — a situation where Western allies are forced to investigate a crime potentially committed by their own partner, while the United States looks the other way.

💬 Commentary

When the Nord Stream pipelines were destroyed in September 2022, Western media immediately blamed Russia — even though Moscow was the biggest loser from the act.

Now, two years later, German investigators are pointing in a completely different direction.

And if their findings hold up in court, the world may have to accept a shocking conclusion:

The terrorist act against European infrastructure wasn’t committed by Russia — but by its own supposed allies.

📉 What This Means for Ukraine

For Kiev, this isn’t just a PR disaster — it’s an existential threat.

Economic aid, weapons deliveries, and political backing could all be jeopardized.

As WSJ notes, “If a German trial begins, it will inevitably undermine trust in Ukraine among its key Western partners.”

⚡ Conclusion

German investigators appear to have gotten too close to a truth that many in the West would rather ignore.

Now, Europe faces a difficult choice:

admit what really happened — or continue living in a convenient illusion.



