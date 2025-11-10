Patrick Lancaster’s Substack

Johannes S. Herbst
4d

One cannot make up this story

Some facts:

1. German Chanzellor Scholz stood beneathen Biden and smiled, when he told that the US will stop Nordstream.

2. There was a big NATO maneuver at the place, short before the pipelines exploded.

3. from the 4 Pipelines (2 NS1, 2 NS2) one was penetrated 2 times, why one was left unharmed.

4. One pipeline still is in working condition and full of gas up to the German coast.

5. Putin said, they could start deliver gas within hours.

6. Germany has to pay still gas fees to Russia, because it was a contract which included large fees independent of real delivery.

Some doubts about the "Ukraine" Version:

1. According to German Papers, some Ukraiians Patriot, after a drunken night, had the Schnapsidee to dentonate the pipeline

2. They rentet the polish Sailing boat Andromeda, bougth some explosives and sailed there, dived 70-80 meters deep and exploded the pipeline

3. The yacht was later found, even with passports (russian, polish, ukranian, depending on the version of the story)

4. One Ukrainian national is detained in Italy, another in Poland. Both are expected to be sent to Germany, but some judicial problems do not allow it.

The real scandal for me as a German is that we could get additional gas without paying any money but we do not, because we want to "punish" Russia and bring it on its knees, as Mrs Baerbock once said. So we pay a lot of Money for CNG Gas from the US and (you may not believe it) from Russia.

Nicholas J Corrado
4d

How is this breaking news? I had this intelligence shortly after the explosion. Were and are the Germans that dumb?

