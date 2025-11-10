Germany Suspects Kiev Behind Nord Stream Explosions — Ukraine Support in Europe at Risk
The Wall Street Journal has published a report that could drastically reshape how Europe views the war in Ukraine.
According to the outlet, German investigators now believe that the Nord Stream pipeline explosions were carried out by Ukraine, and the trail leads directly to former Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny.
Even though these findings have not been officially confirmed, the implications are massive. In Berlin, political analysts are warning that Europe’s unity on Ukraine is starting to fracture.
💣 German Investigators Point to Kiev
WSJ sources say German intelligence has gathered “extremely compelling evidence” linking an elite Ukrainian military unit to the operation, allegedly supervised personally by Zaluzhny.
The mission reportedly involved a naval operation in the Baltic Sea, using a rented civilian vessel and professional deep-sea diving equipment.
The suspected goals were strategic:
To strike Russia’s energy revenues,
To sever economic ties between Moscow and Berlin,
To weaken Russia’s leverage over Europe’s energy supply.
⚖️ Arrests Across Europe and a Possible Trial
Several suspects connected to the operation have reportedly been detained across Europe.
If a German court case against Ukrainian nationals does take place, it could ignite a major diplomatic crisis between Berlin and Kiev.
Germany remains Ukraine’s largest financial donor and a key supplier of air defense systems and heavy weapons.
Now, voices in the Bundestag are asking:
“Is Germany funding a government that blew up its own pipeline?”
🧩 Political Pressure in Berlin
Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) is facing growing political pressure.
His administration, according to WSJ, is trying to contain the fallout domestically and preserve what’s left of the pro-Ukraine consensus.
However, leaks from the intelligence community continue — and according to sources, most of German society already accepts that Kyiv was behind the attack.
🌍 A Blow to Europe’s Image
If confirmed, the consequences could reach far beyond Germany.
For Washington, it would damage trust with Berlin.
For Kiev, it could mean a collapse of Western financial and military support.
For NATO, it would raise questions about integrity and transparency, since most member states initially blamed Russia — the country that actually lost the most from the explosions.
Political analysts are calling it “Europe’s Watergate” — a situation where Western allies are forced to investigate a crime potentially committed by their own partner, while the United States looks the other way.
💬 Commentary
When the Nord Stream pipelines were destroyed in September 2022, Western media immediately blamed Russia — even though Moscow was the biggest loser from the act.
Now, two years later, German investigators are pointing in a completely different direction.
And if their findings hold up in court, the world may have to accept a shocking conclusion:
The terrorist act against European infrastructure wasn’t committed by Russia — but by its own supposed allies.
📉 What This Means for Ukraine
For Kiev, this isn’t just a PR disaster — it’s an existential threat.
Economic aid, weapons deliveries, and political backing could all be jeopardized.
As WSJ notes, “If a German trial begins, it will inevitably undermine trust in Ukraine among its key Western partners.”
⚡ Conclusion
German investigators appear to have gotten too close to a truth that many in the West would rather ignore.
Now, Europe faces a difficult choice:
admit what really happened — or continue living in a convenient illusion.
One cannot make up this story
Some facts:
1. German Chanzellor Scholz stood beneathen Biden and smiled, when he told that the US will stop Nordstream.
2. There was a big NATO maneuver at the place, short before the pipelines exploded.
3. from the 4 Pipelines (2 NS1, 2 NS2) one was penetrated 2 times, why one was left unharmed.
4. One pipeline still is in working condition and full of gas up to the German coast.
5. Putin said, they could start deliver gas within hours.
6. Germany has to pay still gas fees to Russia, because it was a contract which included large fees independent of real delivery.
Some doubts about the "Ukraine" Version:
1. According to German Papers, some Ukraiians Patriot, after a drunken night, had the Schnapsidee to dentonate the pipeline
2. They rentet the polish Sailing boat Andromeda, bougth some explosives and sailed there, dived 70-80 meters deep and exploded the pipeline
3. The yacht was later found, even with passports (russian, polish, ukranian, depending on the version of the story)
4. One Ukrainian national is detained in Italy, another in Poland. Both are expected to be sent to Germany, but some judicial problems do not allow it.
The real scandal for me as a German is that we could get additional gas without paying any money but we do not, because we want to "punish" Russia and bring it on its knees, as Mrs Baerbock once said. So we pay a lot of Money for CNG Gas from the US and (you may not believe it) from Russia.
How is this breaking news? I had this intelligence shortly after the explosion. Were and are the Germans that dumb?