Has Russia Given Up on Diplomacy? Alex Christoforou on Ukraine

Is there still room for a negotiated end to the Russia–Ukraine war, or are events moving toward a military outcome?

In this full interview, I’m joined by Alex Christoforou, co-host of The Duran, to examine that question from several angles: diplomacy, energy, sanctions, the battlefield and the pressures on political leaders.

My reporting brings me into contact with people living through the war. Alex approaches the conflict through geopolitical analysis. Putting those perspectives together gives us a chance to question what the headlines mean—and where our understanding remains incomplete.

We begin with the diesel deal and proposed energy ceasefire discussed in the interview. I ask whether these developments could represent an opening. Alex gives a more sceptical assessment, arguing that political incentives and temporary arrangements should not be mistaken for a lasting settlement.

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From there, we examine the effects of drone attacks on energy infrastructure. Alex questions how damage is measured and how repairs affect the picture. I describe what I have seen at filling stations, including the differences between diesel availability and shortages or queues for petrol. The experience of an ordinary driver can tell a different part of the story from a national headline.

The central question follows: what happens if diplomacy fails?

Alex argues that Russia is increasingly focused on a military outcome. We discuss his assessment of Kiev, Odesa and the pressures that could shape Ukraine’s next phase. I ask how quickly he thinks events could develop. He acknowledges uncertainty about timing and does not rule out a return to negotiations. These are his assessments and forecasts, which we explore in the conversation.

We also discuss what Alex sees as divisions within Washington and Europe, and why understanding the war requires looking beyond a single map, announcement or military advance.

Follow our guest

- [Alex Christoforou on Substack](https://alextheduran.substack.com/)

- [The Duran on Substack](https://theduran.substack.com/)

For me, the discussion ultimately comes back to the human cost. I have spent years reporting on civilians who have lost relatives, homes and livelihoods. Whatever our analysis of governments and military decisions, the need for an end to that suffering remains urgent.

Alex’s closing argument is that even an end to the fighting in Ukraine may not end the wider confrontation. It is a sobering point on which to consider what a durable peace would actually require.

Watch the full conversation and judge the arguments for yourself. As I say in the interview, no single reporter or analyst has all the information. I encourage you to hear different perspectives, ask questions and reach your own conclusions.

What do you think could create a real opening for negotiations? Which of Alex’s arguments would you challenge? Leave your thoughts and follow-up questions in the comments.

Subscribe for my next reports and interviews, and share this conversation with someone who wants to look beyond the headlines.

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—Patrick Lancaster

In this interview

- 00:00 Opening report

- 01:15 Meet Alex Christoforou

- 02:13 Diesel, sanctions and diplomacy

- 09:45 Fuel supplies: the view from the ground

- 11:50 Drone strikes and refinery repairs

- 16:38 Energy ceasefire: what would it mean?

- 20:04 Diplomacy or a military outcome?

- 20:54 Kyiv, Odesa and possible next steps

- 28:04 How quickly could events change?

- 31:49 Divisions in Washington and Europe

- 35:47 Why different perspectives matter

- 41:58 The human cost and what comes next

- 43:36 Closing conversation

Follow our guest

- [Alex Christoforou on Substack](https://alextheduran.substack.com/)

- [The Duran on Substack](https://theduran.substack.com/)