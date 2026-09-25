I Interviewed the President of a Country Most of the World Says Doesn’t Exist. It Does.

On the 18th anniversary of Russia recognizing Abkhazia, I sat down with President Badra Gunba in Sukhum, then went into the streets, the kitchens, the galleries and the seaside cafés to see what the rest of the world is missing.

On August 26, 2008, in the aftermath of the war between Russia and Georgia over South Ossetia, Russia officially recognized the independence of the Republic of Abkhazia.

Exactly 18 years later, on August 26, 2026, I walked into the Presidential Administration in Sukhum for an exclusive interview with the President of Abkhazia, Badra Gunba.

Nearly every member of the United Nations still says Abkhazia is part of Georgia. Russia and a small number of other countries recognize it as independent. But when you’re actually here, you find a president, a government, institutions, a language, a national identity, and a people who say they’ve fought for this land for centuries.

I’ve watched several republics come into being over the past decade. Their people came together, built something over the years, and were eventually recognized by Russia while almost nobody else would. Abkhazia came out of the war of 1992–1993 and stayed largely unrecognized until 2008. I came to see what that looks like on the ground, and to hear it straight from the man running the country.

This was my third visit to Abkhazia. It’s become one of my children’s favorite places to vacation. This time I came to work.

Watch the full report and decide for yourself.

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“Recognition does not come out of nowhere”

I started by asking President Gunba what these 18 years of recognition mean.

“Recognition of independence does not come out of nowhere,” he told me. “For this independence, the people of Abkhazia fought for many years, for centuries. This is only the result of the struggle that continued throughout those centuries.”

He said Abkhazia values the recognition it already has and plans to add to it: “We remain on this path and will expand the number of countries that recognize the Republic of Abkhazia.”

The “Do Not Travel” list and the “occupation” question

Most people in the West have never heard of Abkhazia, and what they have heard comes from their own governments and media. The U.S. State Department lists Abkhazia as “Do Not Travel,” citing Russian occupation, civil unrest and arbitrary arrests.

So I asked the president what he would tell people in the West who don’t want to rely only on what their governments tell them.

His first answer pointed at me. “Your third visit demonstrates that you do indeed feel there is an opportunity here to move around freely. If it were uncomfortable for citizens of Western countries to move around here, then surely you would not be in Abkhazia.”

He called the Western travel warnings “untrue and unfair” and said Abkhazia has spent more than 33 years on a path of steady, peaceful development. He also said that even during the postwar peacekeeping and negotiation years, UN officials and Western representatives “always felt safe here,” and in private conversations often admitted that they “sincerely love Abkhazia.”

He described the Western position as a political line that “officially ignores” everything Abkhazia has built in 30 years. “I believe that this position is artificial,” he said. “I am confident that this position, over time, will nevertheless be reconsidered.”

On the claim of Russian occupation, he didn’t hedge:

“Do you see anywhere on the territory of Abkhazia any armed formations, military police, or structures that are not Abkhazian? We reject this version. We do not believe, have never believed, and would never allow Abkhazia to be occupied by anyone. We are an independent republic.”

He came back to it later in the interview: “If a territory is occupied, then why would there be international recognition? … This is complete nonsense, frankly speaking.”

Russia: “Not simply allied, but good-neighborly”

Russia’s recognition was the reason for the date, so I asked about the future of the relationship between Abkhazia and Moscow.

President Gunba called the 2008 recognition “a historic step, a historic decision,” and “both a tremendous opportunity and a tremendous responsibility.”

He described a relationship that goes “not even merely allied, not simply allied relations, but good-neighborly relations with great Russia.” He said cooperation with Russia, even under partial recognition, lets Abkhazia develop its economy, its social sphere and its state institutions. He also confirmed that Abkhazia’s security rests on signed agreements under which Russia provides military and political support. “We will continue to develop these relations. We will rely on this support.”

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A message to Americans and Europeans

At the end, I asked what he wants Western audiences to understand about his country.

“Abkhazia is a unique place on Earth,” he said. It’s a small republic, but it has natural beauty and a climate that “dazzle with their beauty and their charm.” Then he went back to a point he’d made several times: “Abkhazia is about people.”

He explained that the Abkhaz name for the country carries the word “soul” inside it. “I am confident that Abkhazia will leave in the soul of every person an indelible mark,” he said. He invited Americans and Europeans to come see it for themselves instead of falling “under the influence of a certain information policy.”

And he said this about peace:

“The Abkhaz people are peace-loving, hardworking people. We sincerely want to live in peace. We are tired of war, we are tired of tension.” He said Abkhazia shows no aggression toward anyone, “including even Georgia, with which 33 or 34 years ago there were very severe, bloody battles … a real war.” He said the country will stay on the path set by its first leader, Vladislav Ardzinba, and by the people of Abkhazia.

Beyond the politics: what Abkhazia actually looks like

I didn’t do the interview and leave. After the Presidential Administration, I went into Sukhum to show you the country he was describing.

The Abkhaz table. We sat down to what our hosts called “a rather modest Abkhaz table,” and it didn’t look modest to me. There was akhud, boiled beans with spices. There was mamalyga, the cornmeal staple that for generations was cooked every day and eaten instead of bread, served with fresh cheese and eaten by hand. There was a version with the cheese cooked right into it, smoked meat, tripe that had been carefully cleaned and prepared, soft young cheese fried with spices, achapa made from walnuts, greens and herbs, and a traditional walnut sauce. You eat most of it with your hands, so I did.

The art. Next I went to the Central Exhibition Hall of the Union of Artists of Abkhazia. A Greek industrialist built it in 1914, and the pediment is painted with the whole Sukhum embankment. A fire gutted it in 2023. When the director, Elvira Arsalia, showed me around, she said only one wall and the facade were left standing and “there was no roof, there was just sky.” It was rebuilt with Russian funding, the exhibition space doubled, and it reopened on October 1, 2025.

Inside was the annual Summer Gallery. One hall showed the academic school, and the other showed younger artists working in a bolder, more experimental way. Some pieces were already reserved for buyers in Moscow and St. Petersburg. Elvira told me about the “Sukhum avant-garde” of the 1970s and 80s, when artists held controversial open-air exhibitions by the Colonnade and in a small house on the embankment. “This spirit of creativity and freedom has always existed in Sukhum,” she said. I also met some of the artists, including painter Diana Khintba, who showed me her canvas of the bay reflecting her “beloved city.”

The seaside. On the Black Sea waterfront there’s a memorial to the Russian peacekeepers who arrived in 1994 to keep the two sides apart after the war. People here respect them for doing that job. The new boardwalk, finished at the start of the summer and also financed by Russia, was already crowded. At the end of it, construction stops at an ancient fortress that may be as much as 2,500 years old. Workers rediscovered sections of it along with ancient road work, and archaeologists are now trying to preserve them. Most of the ancient city is now under the sea.

The professors’ café. The last stop was Brekhalovka, a legendary seaside coffee spot where Sukhum’s intelligentsia meet every evening after six. There I met Ivan Tarba, Doctor of Philosophy, Professor, Corresponding Member of the Academy of Sciences of Abkhazia, and Head of the Department of Philosophy and Cultural Studies at Abkhaz State University. He’s also a disabled veteran of the war.

I asked him what changed after recognition. “A state cannot live in isolation,” he said. “You cannot live the way Robinson Crusoe did. We were similarly isolated. But now we travel to Russia, to other former Soviet republics, and to the West.” He remembered August 26, 2008, when people gathered in the square to celebrate.

A teacher sitting with him told me about the war years. She kept children busy and working at the cannery, helped bring in the harvest while families’ sons were at the front, and carried 50-kilogram sacks of flour on her shoulders. “I did not leave my homeland for a single minute,” she said. Professor Tarba described fighting with almost no weapons: Abkhaz fighters set tanks on fire with incendiary mixtures, captured them and turned them around. He said they stopped at the Inguri River rather than go further. They were blunt, and they had strong opinions about the West and about American politics. You’ll hear all of it, unfiltered, in the full report.

Decide for yourself

Whether you think Abkhazia is an independent country or part of Georgia, this is a chance to see it from the ground and hear from its president, its artists, its veterans and its ordinary people directly.

No single source has all the answers, and that includes me. Think for yourself and keep looking for more. Don’t stop at my reports.

Tell me in the comments: do you believe Abkhazia should be internationally recognized as an independent country?

The full Abkhazia series is coming to my second channel, PL News Today Global. Subscribe now: https://www.youtube.com/@PLnewstodayglobal

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