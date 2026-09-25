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Sal's avatar
Sal
Sep 25

The problem of multi-ethnic or multi-national nation states or empires is well known. The solution to this problem will always be violent and impossible if we think about it like materialists or atheists, for whom nationalism or ideology is their god. We will always be arguing whether Chechnya or Scotland or Texas or South Ossetia or Kerala etc. "should be independent" because there is no answer to this question.

But if we think about this question as Orthodox Christians, which means that we have the right hierarchy - our allegiance to God is greater than our allegiance to our nations - then there is a better chance of solving the problem. As Christians, we understand that the real question is not "who should be independent", but "what is the most peaceful solution". Of course, the most peaceful solution will a practical one that depends on many factors and it will differ case by case.

In addition, when we focus on peace, we will understand that we should not fan nationalism too much and that we should keep it subsumed to our faith. We know that elites love to fan nationalism in order to solidify their power. This should be resisted. Any violence in the past and any remaining grudges and enmity should be regretted, not celebrated, even though elites prefer to celebrate the violence and the enmity in order to solidify the politics of their nation states.

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Dennia's avatar
Dennia
6d

'....UN officials and Western representatives “always felt safe here,”...'

A silly comment. Would they be hassled there?

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