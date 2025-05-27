India-Pakistan Conflict: Explained From the Indian Perspective

In my latest video report, I sit down with Professor Kapil Kumar, a renowned Indian historian and author, to explore the roots and realities of the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict. Filmed in the heart of New Delhi, this in-depth interview offers a powerful and direct Indian perspective on a geopolitical flashpoint that continues to shape South Asia—and the world.

This isn’t a filtered media narrative. It’s a raw, unfiltered historical and geopolitical analysis from someone who has spent his life studying the subcontinent's evolution—and its divisions.

🇮🇳 “Terrorism Has a Pakistani Address,” Says Professor Kumar

Professor Kapil Kumar opens the interview by bluntly describing Pakistan as a "terror-exporting nation." According to him, most global terrorist links trace back to Pakistan, a state he accuses of shielding UN-designated terrorists while securing international aid—money he believes is misused under false pretenses such as education and climate action.

He raises critical questions about institutions like the IMF, asking why the usage of foreign funds is never transparently audited in Pakistan. “On one side, the world says it's fighting terrorism,” he says. “On the other, it keeps funding it.”

🕰️ The Historical Divide: Partition, Kashmir & Beyond

Diving deep into the origins of the conflict, Professor Kumar revisits the 1947 partition of British India. He argues that the British orchestrated the division not just into India and Pakistan, but into hundreds of princely states—sowing long-term instability, especially in Kashmir.

He disputes Pakistan’s claim over Kashmir on the basis of religion, pointing to Pakistani violence against Muslims in Bangladesh, Balochistan, and even within its own borders. “If Islam was truly the basis,” he asks, “why are so many Muslims persecuted in Pakistan itself?”

🕌 On Religious Fanaticism and the ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ Psyche

Professor Kumar warns of what he calls a “fanatic psyche” that, in his view, transcends borders and seeks to convert or destroy non-Islamic cultures. He describes this as a long-standing civilizational conflict, comparing it to invasions that span centuries.

He also sharply criticizes Western governments and media for failing to understand the broader context, including what he sees as selective outrage and silence when it comes to Islamic extremism, particularly regarding Chinese repression of Uyghur Muslims and the Islamic State’s atrocities against Yazidis.

🛰️ Ceasefires and Drone Attacks: “We Can’t Trust Them”

Referring to recent drone attacks across the Line of Control (LoC) following a ceasefire, Professor Kumar likens Pakistan’s behavior to that of Hamas. He says the Indian response was deliberately calculated—targeting only terrorist infrastructure, not civilians. “India didn’t start this war,” he insists, “but we’re ready to finish it if necessary.”

He also discusses India's strategic superiority, noting that any nuclear strike from Pakistan would likely backfire geographically due to proximity, and raises suspicions that Pakistan’s nuclear weapons are actually under foreign (possibly American) oversight.

🚫 Breaking Pakistan From Within?

Perhaps most controversial is Professor Kumar’s assertion that India doesn’t need to defeat Pakistan militarily—it’s already breaking apart from within. He cites Balochistan, Pakhtoon nationalism, and growing dissent against the military and mullah class as indicators of internal collapse.

“Pakistan is a border province for us now,” he declares, “and we don’t even need full-scale military engagement. They are disintegrating on their own.”

🇮🇳 Final Words: India Will Act In Its Own National Interest

In closing, Professor Kumar defends India’s independent stance on global affairs—whether it's its relationship with Russia during the Ukraine war or its decisions regarding Pakistan. “India will act in its own national interest,” he says. “Gone are the days when we turned the other cheek.”

📢 Why This Interview Matters

This report is not a neutral overview. It’s an Indian perspective on one of the most dangerous conflicts in the world today—from someone who believes that history is repeating itself.

I bring you this conversation not to give a final word, but to offer a crucial piece of the puzzle. As always, I urge you to seek out multiple viewpoints and educate yourself fully.

