🇮🇳🇵🇰 India-Pakistan on the Brink of War: Exclusive Frontline Coverage Coming Soon

A Dangerous Escalation

In recent days, the long-standing tensions between India and Pakistan have exploded into active cross-border combat, raising alarm around the world. The two nuclear-armed neighbors are not only trading drone strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) — but also engaging in full-scale artillery shelling, in direct violation of international ceasefire agreements.

These developments come amid widespread fears of another regional war, or even the unthinkable: nuclear confrontation. This is not just another border skirmish — this is potentially the largest air battle in history, and the world is barely paying attention.

Mainstream Media Is Ignoring the Reality — I Won’t

I’m Patrick Lancaster, and for over a decade I’ve brought you independent war reporting from some of the most dangerous places on Earth — from Donbass, Crimea, and Kharkiv, to the frontlines in Nagorno-Karabakh, Georgia, and now South Asia.

While Western media spins narratives from safe offices, I go to the ground, where the bombs fall and the people suffer. That’s why I’m now preparing to travel to the India–Pakistan border region, to bring you an uncensored, firsthand account of this escalating crisis.

Leave a comment

Ceasefire in Words, Not in Action

A ceasefire agreement was announced on Saturday, the 10th, reportedly brokered with involvement from over 30 countries, including the United States. However, within hours, both sides were accusing each other of violations. According to reports, over 60 civilians have been killed so far — many of them by Pakistani strikes, while Pakistan also claims civilian deaths from Indian operations.

Indian sources say "Operation Synindor", a military operation targeting what it labels terrorist camps, is ongoing — despite the ceasefire. Meanwhile, reports from Pakistan show protesters rejecting the ceasefire, calling for continued combat against India, some even carrying weapons in the streets.

This is not a calm standoff. This is an active and deadly battlefield.

Share

Air Battle of Historic Proportions

It is now being reported that the recent days of fighting saw over 120 aircraft engaged — making it possibly the largest air battle in recorded history. Both India and Pakistan have acknowledged losing aircraft in combat.

India claims that all of its pilots have returned safely, while satellite imagery released by New Delhi shows severe damage to several Pakistani air bases, including Nur Khan, Bahari, Rahim Yar Khan, and others.

As part of the fragile ceasefire deal, India also reopened the Bahar Dam gates, restoring the flow of water into Pakistan via the Chenab River — water that had been cut off following a terrorist attack allegedly carried out by Pakistani-backed militants that killed over 20 Indian tourists in a mountain resort area.

Cyber Warfare and Conflicting Narratives

Pakistan, on the other hand, claims to have launched major cyberattacks against Indian military infrastructure. While details remain unclear, conflicting reports continue to emerge: some say Pakistan shelled the LoC overnight, while others — including Indian officials — claim the quietest night in a week.

The truth is buried in propaganda, conflicting accounts, and intentional disinformation.

That’s exactly why I’m going — to cut through the fog of war and report what’s actually happening.

I Need Your Help to Get There

This mission is 100% crowdfunded. I don’t take money from governments or big media — I only answer to you, the viewers who care about the truth.

I will start in New Delhi, then head toward the frontlines, as close as I can get to the Line of Control. I’ll bring you multiple reports, interviews, and updates showing what’s happening to real people on both sides of this conflict.

But I can’t do it alone.

👉 Please go to the pinned comment, the description, or the link on screen and donate now. Every contribution helps me get closer to the front and tell stories no one else will.

What You Can Expect

✔️ Daily on-the-ground video reports

✔️ Interviews with civilians and local voices

✔️ Footage from both Indian and Pakistani perspectives

✔️ Analysis of military operations and ceasefire developments

✔️ A human story beyond the headlines

Let’s Do This Together

Let’s uncover the truth behind this dangerous and complex conflict — together.

Let’s document history as it unfolds — together.

And most importantly, let’s hope that this ceasefire holds, and innocent people stop dying.

But no matter what happens —

I will be there to show you.

📌 Subscribe, share, and support independent journalism.

📌 Let’s make this mission happen.

🚨 I NEED YOUR HELP to make this trip happen IMMEDIATELY.

If I can raise the necessary funds, I will be on the ground as soon as possible in the next days. But time is critical. I expect this trip will cost about 1450$

👉 Please donate today:

One-time donation via Card, Apple Pay, Link: https://buy.stripe.com/bIY28I6MCcCv5ZS5kl

Monthly donation via Card, Apple Pay, Link: https://buy.stripe.com/7sI7t22wmgSL1JCaEE

(You can change the number of "Units" from 1 ($10) to 99 ($990) as you wish.)

You can also support my journalism via:

Or via crypto:

XMR: 43mooJfwFkqVoepUW6V9gk79kTTvoUhaqGBRe18ktzW9DH6RTNDybykNhquTYtEk8WjfkjbHf8nUvZ1QbqDAsQmX4Ltxfvk

ETH: 0x94Ae3Baabe6321a6458CAe0bbB91f9A4DaeAF491

BTC: 1AGiuuVR4uCqz5tZtyf6ekm5BQEWQwfLvz

USDT ERC20: 0xBb121F00A00faB013DD7054922C9D30dE87935B9

Any ERC20: 0xBAb8800B502175F5D988b43189b2a80A49c3c22e

This situation is developing FAST, and I need to get there quickly to capture what’s really happening for you and the world. Together, we can break the information blockade and bring the truth to light.

As always, I want to personally thank you for being part of this mission. Without your support, none of this would be possible. We are a team, and I’m humbled by the trust you put in me to bring these vital reports to the world.

Please don’t wait—help me make this critical mission happen now.

GOD BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY.

Very Respectfully,

Patrick Lancaster

P.S. Feel free to reply to this email with questions or suggestions for what you’d like to see reported on the ground—I always do my best to respond personally.









