I’m Patrick Lancaster, reporting from a place you will not see in Western mainstream media – a Russian special forces hospital in the Russia–Ukraine war zone, run by the Akhmat unit of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Most of the world only sees this conflict through shaky frontline clips, maps with arrows, and political soundbites. But wars are not just fought with artillery and drones. Wars are also fought in operating rooms, in quiet hospital wards, and in the minds of soldiers who just came back from the line of fire.

This report takes you inside one of those places.

Not Just a Hospital – A Rehabilitation Center for Body and Spirit

The man guiding me through this facility introduces himself as the head of the medical service of Akhmat special forces, Fourth Brigade, Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. Officially, this is a rear hospital – a place where wounded fighters are brought after emergency stabilization closer to the front.

But he immediately makes a correction:

What I’m standing in is more than a hospital. It’s a rehabilitation center.

Here, soldiers don’t just get surgeries and bandages. They recover medically, psychologically, and spiritually. The staff try to recreate conditions “as close as possible to home”: clean wards, constant care, proper food, spiritual support, and a sense of brotherhood.

And it’s not only soldiers. Civilians from neighboring villages also come here for treatment – for free. With a full set of specialists (surgeons, traumatologists, dentists, urologists, gynecologists and more), the hospital becomes one of the few places in this war zone where anyone can walk in and get help without paying a single ruble.

“Medicine shouldn’t be paid for, especially in wartime,” I’m told. “We never even thought of charging.”

A Mosque and a Chapel, One Meter Apart

One of the first things they show me is something I have never seen anywhere else:

Two holy places – a small Orthodox chapel and a mosque – standing literally a meter apart from each other inside a military hospital.

Icons from Russian villages line the chapel walls. The chief doctor tells me he even baptized his own daughter here. Next door is a fully equipped prayer area for Muslim soldiers, with a place for ablution built so carefully that even the water droplets don’t fall where they shouldn’t.

He quotes the words of their commander, Apti Aronovich, Hero of Russia, spoken at the opening of these two houses of worship:

“We fight together. We are treated together. We eat together. We pray together.”

In this hospital, “Akhmat” is not a code word for “only Chechens”. Fighters here come from across Russia: Chechens, Dagestanis, Tatars, Udmurts, Ingush, Dargins, Avars, Russians, Moldovans and more.

“How can you divide us,” the doctor says, “when there are more than 150 nationalities in Russia? We’re all Russians. We all defend our country.”

He tells me about late-night scenes at 2 or 3 a.m.: two Chechen Muslim soldiers carrying a badly wounded Orthodox fighter with shattered legs, bringing him first to the chapel to pray, then to the mosque. No cameras, no speeches – just quiet brotherhood.

High-Tech Care in a War Zone: CT, Operating Rooms, and Sterilization

For a frontline zone, the level of medical equipment is striking.

They have a 64-slice CT scanner, installed with the help of their commander and a Russian company. More than 500 patients have already gone through it; about 20% are civilians. Many of the military patients carry shrapnel and metal fragments in their bodies, which makes MRI dangerous, so CT becomes the main tool.

With CT, ultrasound and mobile X-ray units, doctors can locate splinters to within a millimeter before surgery and remove them with precision.

There is a fully functional operating unit, its own sterilization section (autoclaves, disinfected water, packed tools), and even the ability to conduct endoscopy and colonoscopy on site. That means many fighters don’t have to be sent to specialized clinics far from the front – saving precious time in recovery.

A day here can mean:

Up to 100–150 IV drips in the morning alone

Dozens of dressings

Ultrasound diagnostics

Endoscopic procedures

And constant surgical readiness, including intensive care with blood and plasma stored on-site

This is not just a bandage point. It is a real hospital, built piece by piece during the war, often with donations and help from ordinary people.

Food, Laundry, Sauna: Making It Feel Like Home

In war, small comforts mean a lot.

The motto in one corner reads: “Care for the 300s” – referring to the wounded. When a fighter arrives, he hands over his dirty clothes. The hospital launders them and gives him fresh hospital garments. When he is discharged, he receives a ready bag with clean clothes and essentials “so he can leave here feeling like an elite of the state,” as they say.

The kitchen and warehouse are filled with food supplied by the Akhmat Kadyrov Fund: meat, cheese, butter, sausage, milk, frozen dumplings, chicken, beef. Twice a week they cook big pots of pilaf, soups and other hot dishes. Every morning there are dairy products and cereals to restore shattered digestive systems after frontline rations.

There is a canteen where soldiers eat hot meals, make tea from a large thermopot, and even sit after lunch playing Xbox or PlayStation – often racing games or shooters like GTA and Call of Duty.

Upstairs, they show me the sauna, built from linden wood and infused with salt from Soledar and aromatic oils.

For many soldiers from Siberia or the Far East, seeing a proper Russian bathhouse inside a hospital is like being transported back home. Some, I’m told, even start healing faster just from the motivation of being able to use the sauna again.

Wounded Soldiers: Why They Fight

In the wards, I talk to several wounded fighters.

One soldier was ambushed in the forest; a grenade hit his weapon just in front of his face, tearing up his arm but saving his head. Another from Dagestan tells me he has been serving for over a year, recovering now from fractures with plates in his bones. His nephew was killed; that, he says, is why he chose to fight.

Then there is Alexander from Samara – call sign “Vinchik”, “like wine, just a little”. In English, he explains that he always wanted to go to war but didn’t because of his mother. After some bad life choices and prison time, he chose the front instead.

“It was my excuse to my mom,” he says. “I don’t want jail. I need to go to war. In jail it’s bad. I just go to war.”

He admits he is scared – “of course, for a simple soldier, it’s war, it’s terrible” – but says someone has to do this:

“We are just men who protect our government, our country, our people, our women, mothers, fathers and others.”

For all the slogans and politics, the war for him is deeply personal.

A Moscow Dentist in Uniform

One of the more unexpected characters here is Adam, a young dentist from Moscow who now serves with Akhmat.

In fluent English, he tells me he’s been a dentist since 2017. Compared to his previous clinics in Moscow, he says this hospital is “ten times better” in quality – not the absolute top place, but far from the worst.

Why did he, with his education and skills, decide to become a soldier?

“The question is not why I chose to be here. The question is: why shouldn’t I? That’s a question everyone has to answer someday.”

He came as a volunteer in February. Three months later, he is still here, doing dental work – fillings, inflammation treatment, routine care. Major trauma cases are handled in the surgical section, but his job is to make sure fighters can actually eat, sleep and function without dental pain.

He has a pregnant wife back home, and he’s trying to find a replacement so he can eventually return. But for now, he stays.

Everything he does – whether for soldiers or civilians – is free of charge.

Independent, But Not Alone: Donations, Volunteers and an Armored “Resuscitation Kamaz”

The hospital runs as a semi-independent unit. They repair their own ambulances and medical vehicles in a small onsite workshop, because these vehicles can clock up to 500 kilometers a day moving patients between positions, hospitals and cities.

They show me a heavily modified, armored Kamaz “reanimobile” weighing 22 tons, upgraded by their own hands: two full resuscitation beds, life support equipment, and enough armor to survive multiple FPV drone hits on trips to and from Bakhmut (Artyomovsk).

They also show me an uninterruptible power system worth more than many private clinics can afford – with massive batteries, climate control and a diesel generator, allowing operating rooms to work up to 300 hours even if the grid goes down.

Much of this came from a mix of:

The Akhmat Kadyrov Foundation

The Russian Ministry of Defense

Ordinary supporters, including a woman from Magnitogorsk who paid from her own pocket to build a full second floor with additional wards

The “Russian community” and media colleagues who helped secure key equipment

On one wall, there’s a small library and a board filled with letters from children: hand-drawn pictures, words like “Dear soldier, I wish you victory, we’re waiting for you.”

These letters are so personal that the staff say journalists rarely manage to film the reactions. Tough men hide their tears.

15,000 Operations and a Message to the West

By their count, more than 15,000 operations have already been performed through their system, including around 200 open-heart surgeries and complex vascular operations with prostheses to restore blood supply to limbs.

The chief doctor is proud of his team, his commanders, and the fact that he serves in the special forces of the Ministry of Defense. He insists that they even treat Ukrainian servicemen and foreign fighters when they come into their hands – the same way as Russian soldiers.

At the end of the day, after touring the wards, the chapel, the mosque, the operating rooms, the kitchens, the rehab rooms, the garage and the armored ambulance, I step back in front of the camera.

These are things you are not going to see in Western mainstream media. You’re not going to see a Russian military hospital that treats soldiers and civilians for free, houses a mosque and a chapel side by side, and is built up by donations, volunteers and wartime improvisation.

You don’t have to take my word as the final truth. In fact, you shouldn’t.

I don’t have all the information – and nobody does. If someone tells you they do, they’re lying.

It’s your job to educate yourself, to get information from as many different sources as possible and build your own opinion – not to be led like sheep by any one media narrative, whether Western or Russian.

Think for yourself. Think outside the box. There is more here than just black and white.

