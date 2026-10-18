Inside Russia’s Anti-Drone Nets: Fuel, Daily Life and Resilience in Belgorod

In several reports, I have shown fuel available at the Russian stations I visited. In Belgorod, protective nets tell another part of the story: the effort to keep civilian life moving under the threat of drone attacks.

18 October 2026

Standing at a petrol station in Russia’s Belgorod region, I pointed my camera at something that says a great deal about life near the border: large protective nets stretched above and around the forecourt.

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Beneath them, the station was operating. Fuel was available. People could continue with an ordinary part of their day, even as the structure around them showed how much daily life has changed.

This is the Russia I want viewers to see for themselves: people adapting, businesses operating and communities working to keep essential services running under pressure.

I have made several reports showing no fuel shortage at the stations I visited. This latest stop in Belgorod adds to that reporting. The fuel was there, and so were the measures intended to protect it and the people using it.

Both deserve attention.

What I found beneath the nets

The protective netting is clearly visible above the forecourt and along its sides. During the report, I bring the camera close and touch the mesh so viewers can see the material for themselves.

I have seen several stations with this kind of protection across Belgorod. These installations show a practical response to the drone threat: changing the spaces people use every day so that essential services can continue.

Think about what a petrol station means to a community. It is part of getting to work, taking children where they need to go, delivering goods and reaching relatives. When fuel infrastructure comes under threat, the consequences reach far beyond the business that owns the pumps.

The people living here have to deal with that reality every day. Their determination to carry on deserves recognition.

Belgorod is adapting to protect essential services

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The nets in my report are part of a wider effort to protect petrol stations in the region.

On 10 August, the Belgorod regional branch of the Communist Party reported inspections involving State Duma deputy Sergei Obukhov and regional deputy Nikolai Mukhin. According to its account, anti-drone nets were being installed at approximately ten petrol stations, following demands for stronger protection of fuel infrastructure. [1]

Local outlet FONAR also reported the installations on 14 August. Its coverage described discussions over how to finance protection, with regional authorities seeking arrangements with business owners because of restrictions on direct public spending for commercial premises. [2]

That is a problem worth solving. A privately owned station still provides a service on which the wider public depends. Protecting access to fuel helps protect the functioning of the community around it.

What I filmed shows that adaptation taking physical form: nets going up around places that people need to keep using.

Why a simple net still matters

Drone warfare is often discussed through expensive technology: radar, electronic warfare and air-defence systems. Yet physical barriers have become part of the response too.

The purpose of the netting is straightforward: to obstruct an approaching small drone before it reaches the people or equipment behind it. It is one layer of protection in a threat environment that keeps changing.

Fibre-optic drones help explain why physical protection remains relevant. These aircraft can transmit commands and video through a thin cable unspooling during flight, rather than depending on a radio link for those functions.

An August 2025 U.S. Army article examined the challenge posed by these systems and discussed netting among protective measures. [3] Britain’s Ministry of Defence also sought ideas for countering fibre-optically controlled drones in March 2026, highlighting the difficulty they pose for conventional radio-frequency countermeasures. [4]

Against that background, a net above a petrol station makes practical sense. Communities need protection that responds to the threats they face, including threats that electronic jamming alone cannot address.

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A change extending across the front

Similar protection is being expanded in Ukrainian-controlled areas. In February, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence announced plans for another 4,000 kilometres of anti-drone road protection by the end of 2026, with an additional allocation of 1.6 billion hryvnias. Its stated priorities included military logistics routes and frontline communities. [5]

That gives some sense of how deeply drones are changing the landscape of this war. Roads and everyday facilities now need physical protection.

In Belgorod, I am showing what that means on the Russian side of the border. For local residents, these nets are part of the effort to preserve a functioning daily life.

Several reports, fuel available

This petrol station is one of several examples I have shown in my reporting where fuel was available and I found no shortage at the location I visited.

That matters when people are trying to understand conditions in Russia. Reports from the ground should be part of that picture, including when they show services continuing to function.

There have been shortages and restrictions elsewhere. Reuters reported purchase limits at Moscow stations in August amid supply pressure linked to refinery attacks and seasonal demand. [6] Conditions vary by place and time. My several reports document what I found at the stations I visited: fuel available.

Viewers deserve to see that evidence alongside reports of disruption.

In Belgorod, the wider story is especially striking. Here is a border region facing the drone threat, installing protective structures and keeping a station operating beneath them. That speaks to the resilience of the people and businesses living with this war.

Russian civilians deserve protection and attention

The discussion of attacks on fuel infrastructure too often stays at the level of strategy. For civilians, the consequences are personal: transport, work, deliveries and access to essential services.

Russian families have those needs just as families elsewhere do. Their safety deserves attention, and their experiences belong in the reporting.

The International Committee of the Red Cross explains that drone attacks are governed by the rules of distinction, proportionality and precautions. Its legal advisers also stress the need to consider the consequences of attacks on energy infrastructure, including indirect harm to essential civilian services. [7][8]

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Behind the language of infrastructure and supply networks are ordinary people trying to get through the day. When I show these protective nets, I want viewers to think about the people beneath them.

The resilience beneath the netting

The most revealing image in this report is a familiar petrol station surrounded by a protective structure that would once have seemed extraordinary.

The nets show the pressure this region faces. The operating station shows the effort to keep life moving.

Across several reports, I have shown fuel available at the places I visited. Here in Belgorod, I am also showing how people are adapting to protect that access. This is an important part of Russia’s story: the everyday work of keeping communities functioning through war.

It deserves to be seen and understood.

I will continue reporting from the ground and showing the people and places behind the headlines. Subscribe for the reports to come, and share this article with someone who wants to see conditions for themselves.

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Sorses

Belgorod regional Communist Party, 10 August 2026: petrol-station protection.

FONAR: anti-drone nets installed at Belgorod petrol stations, 14 August 2026.

U.S. Army: Fiber Optic Drones—Posing a Significant C-UAS Challenge.

UK Ministry of Defence: Countering Fibre Optic Uncrewed Aerial Systems, 27 March 2026.

Ukraine Ministry of Defence: additional 4,000 km of anti-drone road protection planned, 25 February 2026.

Reuters: Moscow’s fuel stations limit sales amid shortages, 19 August 2026.

ICRC: International humanitarian law and the use of drones in armed conflict.

ICRC: The protection of energy infrastructure in armed conflict.

Cover image: AI-assisted editorial composite based on frames from the supplied report.