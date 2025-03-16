In my latest on-the-ground report, I take you deep into Russia’s military operation that led to the collapse of Ukraine’s defensive lines in the Kursk region. This is an in-depth look at the strategies and tactics used, including the use of underground gas pipelines to infiltrate Ukrainian positions, leading to a rapid shift in control over the battlefield.

Inside the Operation: A Tactical Breakdown

We traveled to Sudzha area, Kursk Russia, where a Russian commander from the Akhmat special forces gave a firsthand account of how Russian troops executed the operation. He detailed how forces moved through gas tunnels and pipelines to bypass Ukrainian fortifications and strike behind enemy lines. This tactic played a crucial role in overwhelming Ukrainian forces and forcing a retreat from the region.

The operation was carried out by multiple Russian military units, including:

Akhmat Special Forces

Veterans Brigade

30th Guards Motor Rifle Regiment

Vostok Brigade

11th Brigade

The plan involved two assault teams:

The first assault team (Akhmat special forces and the 30th regiment) entered first.

The second team (Veterans, Vostok, and the 11th brigade) followed, securing key positions.

Their goal? Collapse the Ukrainian frontlines, push enemy forces into retreat, and establish defensive control over strategic points.

The Battle for Sudzha

According to the commander, the breakthrough happened on March 8 at 5:30 AM, when Russian troops emerged from the underground pipeline deep in enemy territory—15.7 kilometers via the pipes and behind Ukrainian lines. They immediately launched their attack, targeting Ukrainian fortifications near the industrial zone and the village of Kubatkin.

A major part of the success was cutting off Ukrainian escape routes. Within the first 15 minutes of the assault, Ukrainian forces—caught off guard—blew up a railway bridge in panic, trying to prevent further Russian advances. This act, however, trapped many of their own troops, leading to large-scale retreats.

As Russian forces pushed forward, the 155th Marines Brigade joined from the left flank, while the 30th regiment and Akhmat’s Kashtan Battalion secured the right. This encirclement sealed Ukrainian forces inside the battlefield, giving them little chance to reorganize.

Current Situation: Kursk Front Collapsed

As of now, Russian forces control Sudzha, with fighting ongoing in the outskirts and near the Sumy border. The commander I interviewed described hundreds of Ukrainian troops surrendering, while others continue resisting in small isolated pockets.

“We don’t let anybody out,” he said. “Those who don’t surrender are being destroyed.”

He also claimed that foreign fighters, including Poles, Georgians, Englishmen, and Americans, were among the Ukrainian ranks, many of whom were either eliminated or fled.

Captured NATO Equipment Now in Russian Hands

A key revelation from this report is the large number of abandoned NATO-supplied vehicles left behind by retreating Ukrainian forces. Russian troops have now taken control of Strykers, MaxPros, Bushmasters, and M-113s, repurposing them for their own use.

As the commander put it:

“We took them all! Thanks a lot to the NATO bloc for their aid!”

Why You Won’t See This Anywhere Else

Western mainstream media does not show you these realities on the ground. My goal is to bring you firsthand, raw information from conflict zones so you can understand what is really happening—not just what the mainstream wants you to believe.

This report isn’t about taking sides; it’s about presenting perspectives that are often ignored. Whether you support Russia or Ukraine, understanding multiple viewpoints is key to knowing the truth.

