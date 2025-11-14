Intense Frontline Combat: Underfire Ukraine Soldiers Eliminated

I’m Patrick Lancaster, and as I’m writing this, there is intense combat raging right now on the front line of the Russia–Ukraine war.

For more than a decade I’ve been showing you the war from the ground, and in recent years that has meant reporting from Russian combat positions on the front line — in Donetsk, Lugansk, Belgorod, Kursk and other directions. Like it or not, there are very few foreign, English-speaking journalists who show you what is happening from the Russian side of the front. In fact, if I’m not the only one, I’ve certainly done it more than anyone else.

That’s exactly why this new footage is so important.

Normally, I don’t get many opportunities to show you what Ukrainian troops themselves are going through on their side of the front. But this time, we have a rare, intense, and very revealing video: a Ukrainian infantry squad caught in a deadly trap under Russian drone, artillery, and small-arms fire.

This is not about cheering for one side or the other.

This is about showing you what modern war really looks like – and how it has changed.

A Ukrainian Infantry Squad Trapped in a Kill Zone

The footage I analyze in this report shows a Ukrainian army infantry group that has been effectively cornered by Russian forces.

According to information around the video, the unit is pinned down by:

Continuous Russian drone attacks (FPV / kamikaze),

Artillery strikes , and

Additional small-arms fire.

The soldiers are stuck in a devastated landscape — a burned-out, blasted stretch of no man’s land. They’re not advancing, they’re not retreating. They are simply trying to survive long enough to be evacuated.

At this point, a Dutch-supplied YPR-765 armored personnel carrier arrives to pull them out. This is where the chaos really begins.

Evacuation Under Fire: “Give it gas! Give it gas!”

We see the armored vehicle moving into this wasteland of explosions. Shells are landing nearby, small-arms fire can be heard, and drones are circling overhead.

Some Ukrainian soldiers with blue armbands (their “friend or foe” marker) dismount from the APC, while others scramble in to take their place. It’s a typical rotation under fire — extract one group, insert another, or simply swap out the most exhausted and wounded.

But this is the most dangerous part of frontline life:

You leave the relative cover of your position,

You’re out in the open,

You’re loading into or out of a vehicle that is a perfect target.

Right here the vehicle appears to get stuck or lose power. You can hear the soldiers shouting:

“Give it gas! Give it gas!”

Imagine that moment:

You are under drone and artillery fire, you finally think you’re getting out — and suddenly the vehicle meant to save you won’t move.

You just got in. Now you have to get back out.

Every second you’re thinking:

“Am I going to die in the next two seconds?”

That’s what this footage captures: pure, uncontrolled chaos.

Wounded, Panicked, and Left in the Open

Very quickly the scene turns into a mass casualty situation:

Someone shouts to put on a tourniquet .

There are mentions of broken legs, broken elbows , serious wounds.

You can hear soldiers screaming for help.

Most of these men are very likely mobilized — pulled from civilian life, drafted into the Ukrainian army and thrown directly into the front.

It doesn’t matter what side you support —

watching this kind of footage, it’s impossible not to understand one simple truth:

War is horrible for everyone involved.

Soldiers and civilians, on every side of every conflict, pay the price.

And here, in this moment, Russian forces are systematically destroying this Ukrainian squad. Drone strikes, artillery, small arms — all combined in a deadly web that is very hard to escape.

“I’m done. I’m dead.” – When a Soldier Gives Up

One of the most disturbing parts of the footage is when a Ukrainian soldier simply mentally collapses.

He reportedly says something like:

“I’m done. I’m dead.”

He refuses to crawl. He lies down, almost accepting his fate, while his comrades try to drag him to safety. You can feel the psychological breaking point: exhaustion, fear, shock, maybe serious injury, maybe concussion — and the brain just says enough.

This is not unique to this war.

In many conflicts, soldiers carry a grenade not only to use against the enemy, but sometimes, tragically, to use on themselves to avoid:

Being captured,

Prolonged suffering,

Or a slow, painful death.

It’s not propaganda, it’s history.

And it’s one more reminder that every war is a machine that grinds human beings down.

Forced Mobilization and the Human Meat Grinder

From there, I talk in the video about Ukraine’s mobilization system.

We’ve all seen the footage online:

Men being grabbed off the street ,

Recruitment officers dragging them into vans,

People running away from draft patrols.

Whether you support Ukraine or not, this is reality:

The country is under total mobilization.

Men of fighting age are hunted, detained, and shipped to the front .

Many never come back, and their families often receive very little information — sometimes nothing at all.

Again, this is what war does. All sides justify it as “defense,” “liberation,” “security.” But for the man being thrown into the APC under drone fire, the nice words don’t mean much.

Why the War Is Unlikely to End Soon

Then we get to the bigger picture.

Legally, according to Russian law and the Russian Constitution, regions like:

Zaporozhye (Zaporizhzhia) ,

Kherson ,

Donetsk ,

Lugansk,

are now considered part of Russia.

And the Russian Constitution clearly states that no one has the right to give up Russian territory. That means:

Putin himself cannot legally “give back” these regions ,

Any peace deal that includes Russia withdrawing from these territories would require changing the Russian Constitution.

So when you hear about:

Negotiations,

Deals,

Summits,

Western leaders and Trump or anyone else “making a deal”…

You have to ask:

What exactly are they planning to trade?

Is Russia going to rewrite its Constitution for a deal? Or is it more likely that Ukraine will be forced or pressured to change its own laws, withdraw troops, and effectively recognize the loss of territory?

These are the hard questions nobody in mainstream Western media wants to spell out clearly.

The Drone Age: War Has Changed Forever

The second part of the video focuses on something I’ve lived through personally on the Russian side: the drone revolution.

When I first started covering this war back in 2014, there were no:

Mass FPV kamikaze drones,

Swarms of small quadcopters hunting individuals,

Fiber-optic drones immune to jamming.

Back then, you knew the direction of the threat:

Artillery comes from over there.

You walk along walls and choose angles to protect yourself.

You can predict, at least a little, from where death might come.

Now?

Death can come from directly above, silently, at any time.

A small buzzing drone appears, corrects its position, and hits you or the vehicle next to you. Or it misses by a twig — literally — because just hitting a small branch can trigger the warhead.

I describe in the video how a Russian soldier survives seven drone attacks in a row, using:

A couple of bushes,

A tree trunk,

And pure luck, skill, and experience.

You can see:

Explosions go off meters from him,

Drone after drone chasing him,

An armored vehicle already destroyed in the same field.

Somehow, he keeps moving.

Is it training? Is it God? Is it randomness?

Probably all of the above.

But mentally, the pressure is insane:

Walking a field and constantly thinking:

“When is a drone going to drop out of the sky and kill me?”

This is the new reality of war. Not columns of tanks. Not just artillery duels. It’s manhunting from the sky.

“Coffin on Wheels”: Ukraine’s Armored Evacuation Robot

Toward the end of the footage, I also analyze a Ukrainian armored evacuation robot — basically a remote-controlled metal box on wheels, designed to pull wounded soldiers out from dangerous zones.

I joke in the video that it looks like:

“A remote-controlled barbecue pit. A coffin on wheels.”

Because that’s what it resembles:

A cast-iron box with doors on top and rubber wheels underneath.

The question is:

Will this actually save lives ?

Or will it just be a moving target for drones and artillery?

I’ve seen many Russian remote-controlled resupply and evacuation platforms. This Ukrainian version is… different, let’s put it that way. Time will show if this concept works or not.

What’s clear is that both sides are now trying to remove human bodies from the most dangerous spaces and replace them with robots and remote systems.

That’s the future:

More machines, less visible human presence — but the same human suffering behind the scenes.

Why You Don’t See This on Western TV

One more important point:

You don’t see Western journalists:

Spending weeks on the Ukrainian front line,

Then crossing over to the Russian trenches,

Then going back and forth like it’s nothing.

That world doesn’t exist anymore.

For me to work on the Ukrainian side today would be basically impossible. Let’s be honest:

They would not “welcome” my reporting – and that’s putting it mildly.

So I do what I can:

I show you what I have access to on the Russian side,

and when unique footage appears from the Ukrainian side – like in this case – I analyze and share it with you as honestly as I can.

My message stays the same:

Get as much information as possible from every side of every conflict.

Not just war. In everyday life too.

Everyone thinks they’re right. Everyone thinks they’re the “good guy.”

My grandfather always told me:

“Everything is in the eye of the beholder.”

That applies to war more than anywhere else.

War Sucks. Full Stop.

War is hell.

People are dying on all sides.

Families are destroyed in Donetsk, Kiev, Belgorod, Kursk, Zaporozhye, Kherson — and far beyond.

I will keep going to the “point zero” – the very front – and showing you what is really happening from Russian positions and wherever else I can get access.

