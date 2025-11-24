Is the U.S. Entering a Political Meltdown? Six Democrats Urge Troops to Defy Orders — Trump Responds With “Sedition Punishable by Death”

Washington is facing one of the most explosive political scandals in modern American history. Six sitting Democratic lawmakers — two senators and four members of the House — have released a video message addressed directly to U.S. troops and intelligence personnel. In this PSA, they declare that American service members “can, must, and are obligated to” refuse illegal orders.

But it goes even further. In their message, they claim that President Donald Trump’s administration is “turning the military and intelligence community against American citizens.”

That single statement — far more than the reminder about illegal orders — is what triggered a political firestorm.

Who Released the PSA

These are not fringe activists. All six lawmakers are veterans with real military and intelligence backgrounds:

Sen. Elissa Slotkin — former CIA officer

Sen. Mark Kelly — U.S. Navy captain, combat pilot, NASA astronaut

Rep. Jason Crow — former Army Ranger

Rep. Chris Deluzio — U.S. Navy veteran

Rep. Maggie Goodlander — Navy officer

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan — Air Force veteran and intelligence officer

These are people who understand the military from the inside — which is why their words carry so much weight.

The Core Message of the PSA

In the video, the lawmakers claim that:

U.S. troops are under extreme pressure

public trust in the military is “at risk”

the Trump administration is “pitting the military and intelligence community against American citizens”

service members must refuse illegal orders

“don’t give up” and “don’t give up the ship”

On the surface it sounds like political speech. But the implication is clear:

If the administration is acting against the people, then its orders are illegal.

And that is a direct attack on the chain of command.

Trump Explodes: “Seditious Behavior Punishable by Death”

Trump’s reaction was immediate and fiery. He published several posts in which he:

labeled the lawmakers’ message “sedition”

said such behavior “is punishable by death in the United States”

demanded their arrest and trial

later explicitly said such people should be “hanged”

This is the first time in U.S. history that a sitting president has openly called for the execution of members of Congress.

After his comments, the lawmakers began receiving death threats, and the controversy escalated nationwide.

The White House Steps In

A reporter asked the press secretary directly:

“Does the president want to execute members of Congress?”

Her response:

“No, the president is not calling for executions. But what these six lawmakers said may indeed be punishable under the law.”

She emphasized that the PSA encourages defiance of lawful orders — something that could destabilize the chain of command and cost lives.

Where Is the Line Between Free Speech and Rebellion?

Legal analysts are divided:

The PSA could be protected political speech under the First Amendment

but accusing the administration of turning the military against the people is extremely serious

calling on troops to “refuse orders” can be interpreted as encouraging insubordination

Trump’s call for death sentences is itself dangerous and could incite violence

In short:

Both sides stepped well beyond what is considered normal political behavior in the United States.

Democrats Respond

Sen. Mark Kelly said:

“I never imagined a president would call for me to be hanged for something I said.”

He insists he and his colleagues were simply reminding troops of their duty to the Constitution.

But Kelly did not address the core issue:

Why did they claim the administration is “turning the military against civilians”?

That statement is far more inflammatory than anything about illegal orders.

Republicans Split Down the Middle

Some Republicans backed Trump.

Others condemned him sharply.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a Navy SEAL veteran, said:

“Telling troops to ignore orders is wrong, but calling for the death penalty for members of Congress is insane.”

Sen. Mitt Romney called Trump’s talk of execution “authoritarian behavior.”

This split reveals how volatile the situation has become.

Signs of Internal Instability

After two decades covering wars, I’ve seen how internal conflicts often begin:

politicians address the military directly

they accuse the president of issuing illegal orders

they claim the government is turning troops against the people

the president responds with threats

the population divides

threats escalate

All of these warning signs are already visible.

The U.S. is not in a civil war, but this is the first time in its history when both political sides are speaking in a way typically seen in countries sliding toward internal conflict.

Who Is Right? Or Is Everyone Wrong?

Democrats crossed a line when they claimed the administration is turning the military “against civilians.”

Trump crossed a line when he talked about executing political opponents.

Both sides have moved the conflict from normal politics into the realm of national security and military loyalty.

And that is what makes this crisis uniquely dangerous.

What Comes Next

Both sides are calling for investigations. Pressure is rising.

And this story is far from over.

This confrontation may shape America’s political future — and determine whether the country can maintain internal stability.

Stay tuned. The crisis is only beginning.



