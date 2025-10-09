What this report shows

In this on-the-ground report, I join a Russian T-72 tank crew on the Sumy axis for a live combat mission from the Kursk region right up to the edge of the frontline. You’ll see what the Western mainstream outlets won’t: how a tank team prepares, how they fight from closed firing positions at 6–10 km, what it feels like when an FPV kamikaze drone suddenly hunts you, and how electronic warfare can be the difference between a close call and a casualty.

“War sucks. War is f***ing horrible. People dying on either side — soldiers or civilians — isn’t a good thing… I hope my reports do something to bring peace.”

Where and who

Location: Kursk region, Russia, on the border with Sumy region, Ukraine

Unit/crew: T-72 tank team working the Sumy direction ; interview with a machine commander from Akhmat special forces

Mission: Engage “specified enemy targets” from closed firing positions

The commander describes the platform simply: the T-72 — a “decent, simple, and reliable” main battle tank. Alongside the T-80 and T-90, it forms the backbone of Russia’s armored force. Today, the tank rolls out armored in a way viewers will recognize from the modern battlefield: field-made anti-FPV cages and netting.

Inside the tank team’s plan

The commander breaks down their method:

Closed firing positions: firing arcs from 6–10 km

Objective: strike enemy positions on the Sumy axis

Protection: improvised anti-FPV netting and additional add-ons, tuned for survivability

Difference between tanks: engines and tech specifics vary across T-72/T-80/T-90, each with pros and cons — but in the crew’s words, “By and large, our machines are the best.”

I ask to embed. The answer: “Yes, sure.” We kit up, wait for the final order, and then—“Let’s go!”

Contact: “FPV! What should I do?”

Moments after we start moving, the crew’s detector chirps: FPV overhead. The order is immediate: I’m told to dismount and take cover — now. The tank presses on to avoid bunching up the formation and to keep the mission flowing.

For about 20 minutes I wait under the buzz of drones. The crew pushes forward, fires, and pulls off target. We regroup only after the strike. It’s the modern frontline rhythm: go-go, stop—wait—move—go again.

Electronic warfare vs. kamikaze drones

When the tank returns, the commander spells out what happened:

An incoming FPV approached the tank during the run.

The crew’s electronic warfare (EW) suite successfully jammed it — “Regular radio [drone], as electronic warfare managed [to jam it].”

The tank engaged Ukrainian positions and exfiltrated.

Later, the crew shares onboard footage from their gun run — “Fire. Fire. Fire!” — which we include in the report when possible.

A tank that’s been here before

Some viewers will feel déjà vu. I certainly did. The same T-72 appeared in my earlier report often titled “Russian special forces attack New York.” That “New York” is the Ukrainian village Novhorodske, renamed years ago. In that earlier action, drones — including fixed-wing “boomerang” types — stalked the tank; as soon as we departed, the T-72 was hit by an FPV, caught burning on the crew’s own camera afterward. In today’s mission, the crew shows where that earlier strike peppered the hull with shrapnel, prompting DIY rubber add-ons and the cage you see in my footage now.

What today’s sortie tells us

Tanks haven’t disappeared — they’ve adapted. Crews fight from closed positions , rely on EW and camouflage , and accept that FPV contact is part of every movement.

DIY survivability is standard: cages, nets, rubber layers — the garage is now part of the armor suite.

Every meter is contested: the moment you roll, spotters and FPVs begin the hunt. Decisions come fast: dismount the journalist, split the elements, keep the tube firing, don’t bunch up.

Documentation is hard but vital: in the seconds when a drone screams in, nobody’s thinking about filming — they’re thinking about surviving. Much of what you see is what the crew can safely share afterward.

Why I’m showing you this

I always say it and I’ll repeat it: no single source has all the information — not me, not them, not any outlet. Watch my reports and their reports. Compare. Think. Make up your own mind.

“Anybody who tells you that you don’t deserve information because it doesn’t fit their narrative — f*** them. Think for yourself. Get real information from both sides.”

I don’t cheer for death. I document it to stop it. The more the world sees the reality at the frontline, the closer we get to ending it.

Key moments from the report

Tank prep & interview (Akhmat commander): T-72 roles, ranges, anti-FPV cage

Contact & dismount: “FPV overhead!” — thirty tense minutes under the drone net

Gun run: closed-position firing; crew shares strike footage after the mission

Debrief: EW jams incoming FPV; crew explains why I had to hop off

Context: flashback to the New York/Novhorodske action where the same tank was hit

Credits & thanks

Thanks to the crew who let me embed and to all of you who watch, share, and challenge everything — including me. That’s how truth survives war.

🔥💥⚡️Russian T-72 Tank Major Assault On Sumy Ukraine Frontline Combat Footage 🔥💥⚡️

I’m Patrick Lancaster reporting from the Kursk region on the border with the Sumy region of Ukraine. In this embed, I join a Russian T-72 crew (Akhmat Special Forces) to document the battle as they move to closed firing positions (6–10 km), engage specified enemy targets, and attack Ukraine forces under constant FPV drone threat.