⚡️📣BREAKING!!! Ukraine Frontline Combat: "World War 3 WWIII Has Begun"⚡️📣

I have just released my latest frontline report from the Kharkiv region of Ukraine, where I traveled with Russian forces as they advanced past the Belgorod border into active combat positions. What I witnessed on the ground—and what local commanders told me—shows that the war here is not simply a local conflict. Many soldiers on the frontlines are openly saying what the world refuses to acknowledge: World War III has already begun.

Crossing Into Kharkiv: "The Road of Death"

In this report, I joined Russian forces moving towards frontline positions just seven kilometers from the city of Kharkiv.

On the way into Ukraine, the landscape told its own story—destroyed vehicles after destroyed vehicles lined the roads. One soldier with me described it as “the road of death.”

Another explained the danger bluntly:

“Frontline roads are always dangerous. A road is the most dangerous thing.”

Once inside Ukraine, our convoy moved carefully across mined terrain before reaching captured Ukrainian positions now under Russian control. The trenches were reinforced with netting to protect against drones—evidence of how rapidly warfare is evolving.

At the Russian Position: "Only 800–900 Meters From Ukrainians"

Once in the underground bunkers, a commander—known by the call sign Batya from the Akhmat special forces—explained that Ukrainian troops were less than a kilometer away.

“It’s only us and Ukrainians here. Nobody in between,” he said.

The positions we entered had once been fortified by the Ukrainian army with concrete bunkers, reinforced roofs, and firing points. Soldiers pointed out that U.S. and Western funding had helped build these defenses, though they now sit in Russian hands.

From the trenches, the sound of gunfire and explosions reminded us how close the fight was. Overhead, drones hunted for targets.

"This Is Already World War III"

Beyond the immediate battlefield, Batya and other soldiers spoke at length about the wider conflict. They argued that NATO and the West are not simply “supporting” Ukraine but directly waging war on Russia through:

Sanctions and asset seizures (Russia’s frozen $300 billion in reserves)

Military buildup in Europe (120,000 NATO troops training in Finland, Baltic states reinforced)

Weapons supply and reconnaissance (drones, aircraft, space-based targeting)

Economic war (energy markets, sanctions against industrial development)

Information war (constant demonization of Russia across Western media)

One fighter said:

“People thought World War III would look like World War II, with trenches and declarations of war. But it’s happening now—without declarations. NATO is waging war against us already.”

When I asked about the future, their answers were stark:

“This war won’t end before 2027… maybe longer. Some say it won’t end until Russia raises its flag over Berlin.”

History, Family, and Generations of War

Batya shared his family history, linking his present role in Ukraine with generations of Russians who fought and died in earlier wars. His grandfathers were killed in World War II, one at Leningrad and another outside Moscow. His own 19-year-old son is already wounded but back fighting, continuing what he calls a family tradition of service.

For him and many others here, today’s conflict is not just about Ukraine—it is a continuation of Russia’s historical struggle against what they see as Western attempts to dominate and control.

The Bigger Question: Has WWIII Begun?

As I sat in a bunker less than a kilometer from Ukrainian forces, hearing drones buzz overhead and explosions shake the ground, I asked myself the same question I now put to you:

Has World War III already begun?

From the perspective of the soldiers I interviewed, the answer is clear—yes. They believe the West has already chosen war through sanctions, logistics blockades, weapons supplies, and the buildup of NATO on Russia’s borders.

Whether you agree or not, these are perspectives that are rarely shown in Western media. That is why I am here—to document what others won’t show you.

Final Thoughts

This report is just the beginning. I will continue to bring you unfiltered, on-the-ground perspectives from the Kharkiv front and beyond.

I want to hear from you:

Do you believe World War III has already started?

How far will this conflict go?

Could it cross into nuclear escalation?

