Kiev / Kyiv About to Fall? Fires, Blackouts and the Changing Drone War

Fires, blackouts, residents sheltering underground and attacks on bridges—what do these developments mean for Kiev / Kyiv and the direction of the war?

In my latest solo report, I bring together the footage, photographs and my commentary to examine these developments. The question in the headline is a question: the footage presented here does not establish that the city is about to be captured.

Fires and power disruptions in Kiev / Kyiv

The report includes footage described as fires following Russian attacks, photographs of electricity disruptions and images of residents sheltering inside metro stations.

I discuss reports of damage to warehouses, industrial sites, garages and other non-residential buildings. The images show the disruption facing residents, although a video of a burning building cannot establish every detail about its use or the weapon that struck it.

Donetsk and civilian infrastructure

I also discuss water shortages and electricity problems in Donetsk, placing them alongside the developments in Kiev / Kyiv.

In the video, I explain my assessment of the longer history of pressure on infrastructure in Donbas and Crimea. These issues deserve attention because their consequences reach directly into daily life: water, electricity and essential services affect people far beyond the battlefield.

Watch my commentary, examine the material presented and compare it with other reporting.

Bridge strikes and anti-drone nets

One of the central sections examines footage of the Northern Bridge in Kiev / Kyiv and protective netting installed over bridges.

I discuss why nets have become part of the response to drone attacks, drawing on what I have seen while reporting on the ground. The report also includes a photograph described as anti-drone netting on a Russian warship.

These examples raise an important question: how are both sides adapting to a war in which drones threaten roads, vehicles, bridges and expensive military equipment?

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Missiles, drones and air defence

The report includes footage described as a North Korean Hwasong-11A missile strike, an impact in the Priluki area, Geran wreckage in Kiev / Kyiv and a strike on a road.

Where a weapon or target is identified through descriptions accompanying circulating footage, I retain that uncertainty. An impact video alone cannot answer every question about what was used or what was hit.

I also discuss reported shortages in Ukrainian air-defence staffing and equipment, alongside statements about Ukrainian ballistic missiles and possible diplomatic meetings.

From Trump’s remarks to the Black Sea

You can watch the complete reporter exchange with Donald Trump about an expected conversation with Vladimir Putin, followed by my assessment of the surrounding coverage.

Later, the report moves to footage described as a vessel burning off Sochi. Two views show the fire, while the precise identification of the vessel remains uncertain.

Together, these stories show how many different developments are unfolding across this conflict—and why the footage and the descriptions attached to it need to be examined carefully.

Watch the full report

This studio report complements my work on the ground, bringing together developments from different locations with the supporting material on screen.

Watch the complete video above and tell me what you want me to investigate next. Should I focus on civilian infrastructure, anti-drone protection, new weapons or developments in the Black Sea?

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Let’s keep showing the world what is happening, together.

00:00 Opening report: Kiev / Kyiv and the wider war

02:16 Trump–Putin conversation: introduction

02:27 Trump answers reporters

02:46 Kiev / Kyiv damage reports and fires

03:19 Power disruptions

03:26 Residents sheltering in the metro

03:35 Donetsk’s water, electricity and infrastructure

05:11 Reported Hwasong missile footage

05:53 Priluki footage and the strike map

06:16 Northern Bridge attack in Kiev / Kyiv

06:26 Anti-drone nets: the explanation

08:19 Netting on a Russian warship

08:26 Geran wreckage in Kiev / Kyiv

09:10 Reported road strike

09:27 Ukrainian air-defence discussion

10:21 Diplomacy and Ukrainian missile claims

11:06 Black Sea vessel fire near Sochi

11:31 Closing and viewer invitation