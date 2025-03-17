In the abandoned village of Martynovka, Kursk region, which endured months under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the body of an elderly woman was found. In her home, where there was no heat or food, a tattered diary lay beside her. Within its pages were the final words of a person left to die alone.



October 20

"Today is October 20, the temperature in the hut is 6 degrees. I am alive."

Autumn brings the cold. There is no hope in these words—only a simple acknowledgment of existence.

Share

October 26

"Today is October 26, it's still warm, 7 degrees outside, but I can't go out— they're flying around with cameras, dropping bombs… I go to bed at 5-6 o’clock. I live in real hell."

The inability to leave, the fear of death from above—it’s not just the cold, but an inescapable trap. The home is no longer a shelter but a prison.

Leave a comment

Days Lost in Darkness

"I will write how I lived: I slept in a barn under a table… Every day I ask for death. I moved from the barn to the hut, lay down on the bed, there is no clock. Then I lay under the bed."

Time no longer matters when every day is the same as the last. Only waiting for the inevitable remains.

"There has been nothing for 12 days."

Hunger is one of the most excruciating ways to die. Twelve days without food, in the cold, in complete solitude.

"I forgive you everything, and you forgive me for being like this. I should have left, but I was a fool and didn’t go."

She didn’t flee—perhaps she couldn’t or simply didn’t want to leave her home. Now, regret, but it is too late.

A Farewell to Loved Ones

"Lena, come back after the war, find at least a bone, bury it next to Sveta, put up a cross and a photograph."

She understands that the end is near. But even in her last moments, she thinks about her final resting place.

"It’s three degrees in the hut, the end is coming soon. I wish you to be alive and well. I have lived many years, though not well. All the windows are broken, the slate is falling from the shed, and the hut will leak."

The cold is worsening, the house is falling apart, but she is more concerned that her family survives.

"Farewell, children, we will not see each other again—neither will I see you, nor will you see me. Kisses to all."

This is the last entry, the last attempt to send love and warmth to those she will never see again.

"Lena, Dima, take care of each other. Lena, don’t cry—parents and husbands are dying, there’s nothing that can be done."

Death has become inevitable, and now, it must simply be accepted.

"The wind is strong, it’s cold. I think, I’d rather die already and not suffer. I have died, as I did not live very well, but for 77 years."

Death is no longer something to fear. It is now a welcome release from pain, fear, and suffering.

A Voice That Wasn’t Heard

The story of Tatyana Sergeevna Vaskova, born in 1947 and who died of hunger and cold in her home, is a tragedy of war—where not only soldiers but also civilians become victims.

Her diary is not just the notes of an old woman. It is a cry from the darkness, a voice that should have been heard. But will it be?

Stay Updated & Support Independent Journalism

📌 Subscribe to my Substack for more exclusive reports.

📌 Donate Now To Support My journalism!

💰 Support my jurnalism– Independent journalism relies on you!

🚨 War crimes must be exposed. The world needs to see the truth. 🚨





