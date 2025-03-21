Danger from Above: A Frontline Report from Cherkasskoye Porechnoye under Drone Attack

On the front lines in Russia’s Kursk region—where every step can be your last—I, Patrick Lancaster, bring you a report from a village under constant threat of drone strikes. We are in Cherkasskoye Porechnoye, where FPV and kamikaze drones are literally circling overhead.

The Alarm Starts

It all began with the drone detector sounding twice—warning us of incoming enemy drones. We took cover in a bombed-out building. Above us, the sound of spinning rotors—clearly tracking us. This isn’t just reconnaissance. The drones are hunting.

Soldiers warn: “Don’t stand still! They’re stalking!” At any moment, an attack could strike.

At the Scene of Recent Battles

This village was held by Ukrainian forces just days ago. Now, they’ve been pushed out—but their presence remains. Destroyed homes, burned-out vehicles, the bodies of the fallen.

We are standing on an active battlefield. Ukrainian troops may be gone, but their drones are not. And according to soldiers here, a Ukrainian sabotage-recon group (DRG) may still be operating in the area.

An Unexpected Development

Troops report spotting a suspicious, unmarked Niva vehicle nearby. It could contain Ukrainian soldiers dressed as civilians. Russian special forces move in to investigate. We suddenly find ourselves at the center of an unfolding special operation.

Mines and Ruins

Beneath our feet—anti-personnel and anti-tank mines left behind by retreating troops. One wrong step, and it could be over. We’re warned: “Don’t leave the road—everything’s mined!”

The streets are littered with fragments of shells, damaged vehicles, and tank parts. Even the village church lies in ruins. One Ukrainian armored vehicle, “Kozak,” was destroyed here and later transported to a museum in Grozny. We find its remains scattered among the debris.

Waiting for the Order

While waiting for official orders to engage the suspected DRG, we move forward cautiously. Evidence of destruction and death surrounds us. The command hasn’t yet authorized action, but the situation is unfolding fast.

Conclusion

This report is a chronicle of one day in the brutal reality of modern warfare. This isn’t a movie—this is life on the edge, where each breath could be your last.

This report is a chronicle of one day in the brutal reality of modern warfare. This isn't a movie—this is life on the edge, where each breath could be your last.

Why You Won’t See This in Western Media

Mainstream Western media hides the realities of war in Russian territory. My reports bring you unfiltered, on-the-ground footage directly from the battlefield.

