By Patrick Lancaster

In my latest video report, “Kursk Frontline: Sudzha Combat of Russia & Ukraine Forces – The Aftermath,” I return to the heavily contested town of Sudzha, in the Kursk region, to document what’s really happening on the ground in the wake of intense battles between Russian and Ukrainian forces. This isn’t speculation, this is raw reality — filmed and experienced firsthand.

We were in Sudzha just days ago. Now we’re back, and the situation has clearly evolved. The Russian military has solidified control, but that doesn’t mean the violence has ended. Shelling continues, drones buzz overhead, and civilians are left to navigate life in a devastated warzone

Inside Sudzha: The Voices of Survivors

The heart of this report isn’t just military footage — it’s the people. Survivors. Civilians who stayed through the fighting. Their homes rattled by shelling. Their streets scorched. Their lives upended.

One elderly woman, Baba Luda, shared her experience living through the combat:

“We didn’t touch them, and they didn’t touch us… But the shooting was from every direction. We stayed inside, scared.”

Others told me how Ukrainian soldiers checked passports, seized phones, and operated in the residential neighborhoods. There were mixed experiences — some said they weren’t harmed, others told stories of intimidation, personal property taken, and ongoing fear.

“They took four phones. Twenty men with machine guns. They never gave them back.”

But more devastating than that was the loss of basic necessities. Entire blocks of Sudzha are now living without electricity, water, gas, or any communication.

“The first day they entered — Tuesday — everything was shut off. No light. No water. No gas. Nothing.”

One resident described how they were now collecting water from rivers, unboiled, just to survive.

Emotional Wounds and Unanswered Questions

Among the rubble, grief still hangs in the air. Several people told me about friends and family members killed or wounded in the shelling. One woman shared how her young niece was killed by shrapnel on Makhnovka Street — a name etched into local memory now by blood.

In a heartbreaking moment, I asked what she would want to say to President Zelensky:

“We didn’t want this war… Why is this happening to us? We never thought we’d be attacked.”

Her words were not political — they were human. Tired. Sincere. The kind of truth you can only hear when you show up and listen.

Daily Life Under Fire

Despite the danger, many residents refuse to evacuate. Why? The answers are humble and heartbreaking:

“We have a vegetable garden, animals, chickens… This is our home. Where else can we go?”

One teenage girl shared how the war disrupted her studies — she was accepted into college but now can’t attend due to the fighting.

Yet amid the chaos, there’s resilience. One woman smiled and said:

“Maybe later… I’ll go back to school. We’ll rebuild.”

The Reality of the Frontline

As we moved through the town, Russian troops were still present, clearing the area, capturing remaining Ukrainian fighters, and securing what they now consider a strategic gain. I rode in the back of a Russian armored vehicle, documenting it all as it happened — no filter, no propaganda, just raw war coverage.

This is not just a war between armies. It’s a war that’s tearing apart neighborhoods, families, and futures. You can feel it in Sudzha. You can see it in the eyes of the people I interviewed.



Final Thoughts:

This is what I do—put my life on the line to bring you the reality of war as it unfolds. From the air to the ground, no filters, no editing out the danger. If you want to know what’s really happening in places the mainstream media won’t go, I’m here—in Sudzha, on the frontline.

Stay tuned. More reports are coming.

— Patrick Lancaster

